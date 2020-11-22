SI.com
How To Watch: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

With a win today the Cleveland Browns will overcome their win total from last season where they finished the year with a 6-10 record. Sitting at 6-3, Cleveland will undoubtedly pass that win total sooner, rather than later. It could start today against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland regained their strong running back tandem last week against the Houston Texans. Nick Chubb returned with 126 yards on the ground. Kareem Hunt ran tough and added 104 of his own yards. It is not hard to see that these two players carry the direction the Browns want to take toward winning. In terms of stopping the run the Eagles are one of the worst in the league, while the Browns are one of the best at stopping the run.

On the passing side of things Philadelphia is one of the best teams at defending it, only giving up 211 passing yards a game. Cleveland is run first and they allow it to open up the pass a bit, Baker Mayfield hasn’t really had to pass the ball in key points of the game for Cleveland.

Mayfield has had a better year than Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, he has a 15-7 touchdown to interception ratio, while wentz has thrown 12 of each. It will be interesting to see the two quarterbacks go to battle, Wentz was drafted with the pick that Cleveland traded away - even when they needed a quarterback.

Miles Sanders is a good young running back when he can stay healthy, he currently is. Coming off of a 85 yard performance against the New York Giants, he averaged well over five yards a carry. Sanders is capable in the receiving game as well. Boston Scott will split carries with Sanders at times. Eagles are healthier than they were earlier in the year, they still have a lot of flaws within though. Even with a 3-5-1 record the Eagles still lead their division, a historically bad NFC East.

  • When: Sunday, November 22nd
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

