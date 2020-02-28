Isaiah Simmons Could Be In The Mix For Cleveland If Joe Schobert Isn’t Kept and Teams Get Quarterback Happy

Consensus has it that the Cleveland Browns will select a tackle with their first round pick, which comes at number ten overall. Making that pick would fill a huge hole and be a huge step in protecting their third year quarterback and continuing to trend upward with the offense.

But, the Browns could use help on the defensive end as well and may need even more help soon. If contract talks with Joe Schobert don’t develop this coming week, Cleveland very well could be replacing the former fourth round pick. Schobert has kind of been the anchor of this defense, as he’s often all over the place in the prior scheme.

If the new front office isn’t willing to give Schobert his asking price, or close to it, Cleveland could have another hole open up. Now, this is the tricky part. Isaiah Simmons from Clemson would be a big get for Cleveland to fill that problem if it presented itself that Schobert is leaving. Actually, with or without Schobert, bringing in Simmons would be a big boost to the Cleveland defense. The former Clemson hybrid player has star potential on the gridiron and will be potentially one of the best players from this draft class.

The reality of Simmons being there at pick number ten is very, very slim to none. A run of quarterbacks would need to happen, with at least three being picked through nine picks. Then potentially a wide receiver run, which could happen after some tested pretty well at the combine so far. Even then, it would be hard to see Isaiah Simmons sliding to the tenth overall pick in less than two months.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Simmons is a big strong frame, although lighter than most at his position. At Clemson he played all linebacker positions, including time at nickel and safety. Lateral movement and can shoot the gun with a spark, gets after the quarterback and can drop into coverage. Better in a man matchup rather than having to play zone, however. Cleveland has often struggled to maintain coverage on tight ends and running backs and when you play the Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens twice a year, the pain is felt. Bringing in Simmons you’re going to have a player that can stay ahead of tight ends or running backs, fast enough to stay with them and strong enough to bring them down in open space.

No Cleveland fan wants to see Joe Schobert go, he’s bought into things since joining the Browns. But, if they were able to get Isaiah Simmons, it would soften the blow big time. Simmons will need to continue to add strength to play close to the line of scrimmage in the league, but it is believed that he can and will do so.

There is an outside shot that Simmons plays safety in the league. Which, he’s done a lot of at Clemson, sliding back and forth from outside linebacker. With a forty time of less than 4.4, it won’t be a problem for Simmons at strong safety in the NFL. The speed to get anywhere he needs to be and make plays is definitely there for the young man. Has the coverage skills and reaction to play passing downs, as well as the instincts and tackling ability in the run game. Either position he plays will be played at a high level for whoever drafts him.

The Cleveland Browns priority is keeping Joe Schobert if they can. But, if Isaiah Simmons is there when it’s time to turn the card in, don’t be surprised if Cleveland passes up a tackle for a big time defensive player. If they do so, a trade back into the first round for their tackle would make a lot of sense.