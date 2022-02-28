Free Agency Preview: DE Jadeveon Clowney

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. Jadeveon Clowney is the most important free agent as how that unfolds will set the tone for the rest of their offseason.

After nearly years of pursuing Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns were able to get him for the 2021. His impact on their defense was everything they could have hoped for, helping them make significant strides on that side of the ball over the course of the season.

2021 Production

24 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections

Playing Clowney across Myles Garrett proved to be a devastating combination. They were often able to completely take away outside running efforts and limit quarterback from rolling out, creating a choke point the entire defense could tee off. Four of Clowney's nine sacks came in the last two games of the season, but his pressure was felt all season long.

Not only did it benefit Garrett having Clowney across from him, but it benefited linebackers like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, because he was often free to fly around and make plays.

Clowney did deal with some injuries over the course of the season which limited his impact in some games, but it was a healthy season compared to what Clowney has experienced in recent years.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Clowney is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agency. It's unlikely the Browns would slap the franchise tag on him as that would be a one-year deal for $17.5 million. It's possible they would use the transition tag, giving them the ability to match another team's offer.

Free Agency Projection

Given the amount of time and energy the Browns have put into pursuing Clowney, it's unlikely they are just content to let him walk. It doesn't help that if he were to leave, they don't have anyone to step in and play that role. They would be forced to replace him likely through a combination of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Clowney has been pretty honest about his wants. Money will be one of the factors that drives his decision, but he loved playing with Garrett and praised defensive coordinator Joe Woods at the end of the season. So it at least gives the impression that so long as the Browns make a competitive offer, he's likely to be inclined to stay.

That might be in the neighborhood of $15 million per season. At that point, it's simply a question of years. They may continue a year to year relationship, but if the Browns were to go as high as three years, the third year would likely have the means to get out of the deal.