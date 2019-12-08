Browns
John Dorsey, Browns Must Resolve Issues With Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has reported that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been telling opposing players and coaches to "come get him" throughout this season, suggesting he wants a trade. Just the latest piece of news that makes the Browns organization continue to look like a mess, they need to figure out a solution with Beckham for a number of reasons and there's one reason Beckham needs to be at least open-minded about it.

Beckham's season has been a big disappointment now accompanied by the news that he's been dealing with a sports hernia since first suffering the injury in training camp, which helps explain choices the Browns have made on offense. Beckham hasn't been featured as much as most thought he would be given the price tag to acquire him. It got to the point where against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a glorified decoy.

The notion that Beckham is effectively whining that he wants out isn't necessarily the end of the world if it's really just a complaint that he's not getting the ball enough. Were he healthy, the Browns and Baker Mayfield would be featuring him on offense.

His lack of production continued in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Bengals, which allowed the Browns to get back to within one game of .500 at 6-7. OBJ had just two catches for 39 yards.

For general manager John Dorsey, he has to figure out how to make this work as Beckham was the signature move of his tenure. They gave up a first-round pick and a productive strong safety in Jabrill Peppers to get Beckham. Peppers did want to be here and the position he played is now a hole on the Browns defense.

If the Browns were to trade Beckham, they aren't likely to get the same type of return. It would also represent a major step back for a team that believes it's a contender. It would also be a shot to the psyche of a team and a region that wants to believe it can attract superstar talent. Last, it would be the latest issue for a team that desperately wants to shed the label of dysfunctional.

If Dorsey can't get the situation resolved with Beckham, it would largely render his tenure as general manager with the Browns a waste of time. Sure, he drafted Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb, but he blew half of the 2018 draft and the returns on the 2019 draft are rough so far with so much of it relying on Beckham being a superstar.

It would also lambaste the narrative that Jarvis Landry, who's had an outstanding year with Beckham here, was somehow the linchpin to keeping this thing together and Beckham being happy.

The reality is likely somewhere in the middle. Beckham is dealing with a hernia, but playing through it. He likely feels like whatever he brings is more than enough to still be a superstar and still believes, perhaps fueled by the pain he's fighting through, that he should be having a much better year than he is.

From Beckham's standpoint, it's critical he's open-minded to the idea that this rift can be fixed, assuming it's that big of a fissure in the first place. He at least contributed to getting traded away from the New York Giants. In this case, he'd be the driving force getting moved from the Browns. He's had a reputation of being difficult, which has seemed forced much of the time. It would be more difficult to get away from it in this scenario.

When he's not fueled by emotion, answering questions from the media, he's saying things like there's nowhere he'd rather be. It's possible that he meant that then and he meant what he's been reported as saying. Beckham is a passionate guy that desperately wants to win. And when he's not winning, he's frustrated he's not getting the opportunities to help his team win. Sports hernia or not, his confidence is such that he always believes he's a star and can carry a team to victory. The team deciding he's not, even if they're right, likely doesn't sit well with him.

The bottom line is the Browns need to get this situation resolved because they need Beckham to be healthy, bought in and productive next year. Being put in a situation where they feel compelled to trade him might be better for the team in the long run, but compromises them in the here and now when they are supposed to be competing for a Super Bowl, taking advantage of the rookie contracts of Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett.

And in that sense, the pressure is entirely on Dorsey to get this solved, because without Beckham as a critical piece in the building of the Browns, he has very little to show for his time here.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
pkbrownsfan
pkbrownsfan

Complete nonsense ! Baker and the Browns were doing fine offensively before this hip-hop clown showed up. They need to play hard ball and get everything they can for him in a trade during the offseason. If they end up getting low-balled, they can use the remaining 4 years on his contract as leverage over him.

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith
4 0

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson
0

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had to answer a number of difficult questions despite the win against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the actions of his players, specifically Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham.

Baker Mayfield Trying Too Hard to Get the Ball to Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
0

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals provided the worst results this season as it relates to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trying to get the ball to Odell Beckham. It's become a debilitating problem for the offense and is mostly on Mayfield.

Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Won't Talk About The Other After the Win Against the Bengals

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham fielded questions about the two reports that came out about him on Sunday. Beckham confirmed that he had been dealing with an injury since training camp, gave some insight into how difficult it is, but no definitive answer on what will happen with it. Of another report that he wants to be traded, he basically said he will no longer address it.

Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of their two matchups this season. The Browns aren't where they want to be, but this should be a game where they provide reason to believe in the team going into next season.

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.