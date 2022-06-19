Kareem Hunt Seeks Extension

The Cleveland Browns have stockpiled quality running backs for several years now, and due to their depth, running back Kareem Hunt appears to want a head start on an extension.

Cleveland.com reported that Hunt informed team officials that he would like a long-term extension to stay with the organization. He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and played his college football for the University of Toledo.

It doesn't appear that Hunt will hold out of training camp or the regular season while seeking an extension. Reporters asked him about the situation during his media availability in minicamp, and he was candid about the process:

"Right now I'm just taking it day by day, man. I'd love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team."

He went on to add that he doesn't have much certainty about his contract status but that he would enjoy finishing his career with the hometown team.

"I really don't know what to think right now. I'm just trying to go out there and show them I'm healthy, show them I'm ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I'd love to be here for a long time."

While Hunt may desire to remain with the Browns long-term, they may not want to retain his services. They already signed running back Nick Chubb to a three-year contract extension last offseason and have invested several draft picks into the position.

Couple that capital with the unprecedented rise of fellow back D'Ernest Johnson, and it appears that Hunt's days with Cleveland may be limited. General manager Andrew Berry has shown commitment to players in good standing in the locker room, so the two sides may find a price point they agree on. For now, though, Hunt will have something to prove in a contract season.