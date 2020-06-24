Kareem Hunt As The Joker

Given what the Cleveland Browns offense wants to do, it should come as no surprise that they look at Kareem Hunt as a joker type role, who can effectively line up just about anywhere and contribute.

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, one of the players that stood out as a target was Devin Duvernay, wide receiver from Texas. He doesn't have a traditional fit in most offenses, but two of the teams that made a ton of sense for him included the Baltimore Ravens (who selected him much to my chagrin) and the Browns.

Duvernay is a wide receiver that is built like a tailback. Short and dense, he largely operated from the slot at the University of Texas, but he's got sprinter's speed and the ability to stretch the field with tremendous hands. He can take a handoff or potentially line up on the boundary and try to go deep over the top, creating the opportunity for some interesting offensive designs. Duvernay also seemed likelier to be in Cleveland for a few years than Hunt, who at least appears likely to be in his final season with the Browns as he looks for a pay day this coming offseason.

The reason the Ravens and Browns make sense is because they are so invested in the tight end position. It allows them to create an almost limitless amount of formations and put their weapons almost anywhere, which is a little more challenging when an offense is largely relying on wide receivers in the passing game.

Duvernay isn't a supremely gifted quick twitch athlete who can simply shake defenders from the slot. He did little to no real route running in college, making it somewhat easy to defend him, but he knows how to use his body and shows outstanding concentration and balance through the catch. That makes it more attractive to move him around the formation to try to create opportunities for him to get open.

It's a similar situation with a player like Cordarrelle Patterson whose first four seasons were with the Minnesota Vikings when head coach Kevin Stefanski was an assistant there. Patterson doesn't really have a position, but is someone that can be lined up at different spots so a team can find ways to get him the ball and allow him to create offense.

Kareem Hunt does have a position in that he can be a traditional running back, but he offers enough extras that he can contribute the way Patterson or Duvernay could, playing that joker role.

Hunt can be put out in space and given the ball quickly, which is something that the Browns did with him last year under head coach Freddie Kitchens.

He can easily motion out of the backfield to a receiver spot or motion into the backfield to try to create a numbers or size advantage. At the very least, it helps Baker Mayfield identify the defensive coverage.

Hunt is someone who is viable as a jet sweep threat and the play action that could come off of it as a result. For all intents and purposes, Hunt can be both a running back and a wild card offensive weapon. It's all about getting the best 11 players on the field for the Browns offense.

The tight end position, particularly utilizing two of them in an offense can put so much stress on a defense in terms of matchups. There aren't many teams that have an answer for a great tight end, let alone having two viable options at that position. Adding motion and formation versatility into that equation only adds extra variables for defenses to account. Simply getting lined up correctly can be difficult.

This is while they still have Odell Beckham, hopefully having the type of year that was expected when the Browns acquired him and Jarvis Landry, coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, all while playing hurt. If opponents get caught up by trying to track Hunt, Beckham and Landry can beat them.

Lined up on the boundary, Hunt can be a viable receiver or simply a dummy route that might draw one of a team's top corners, creating space elsewhere to exploit. Because Hunt has good hands and has proven throughout his young career that he's a productive receiving threat. Opponents can't sleep on him, since the one time they do, he might beat them over the top on a wheel route.

Smart coaches can figure out ways either to isolate a player like Hunt on a weaker defender to create opportunities to generate yardage. Meanwhile, if they dedicate one of their better defenders to stopping Hunt, they still have options like Beckham, Landry, Austin Hooper and Nick Chubb to give the ball. The defense is picking its poison, telling the offense where to go with the ball.

This is something the Browns have done at various points when they had Duke Johnson. Hunt is a more proven player even if he might not as proficient a receiver. The more important difference is the talent on the Browns roster offensively is significantly higher than for any season Duke was a member of the Browns.

That makes it more challenging for opponents to take away Hunt. The Browns can run a relatively small playbook and substantially increase the number of ways opponents have to prepare for them simply by having Hunt line up or motion into different spots in the formation. Given the Browns already intend to make passes look like runs and runs look like passes, this dynamic with Hunt can provide one more element that makes defenders second guess what they are reading as the play is starting.