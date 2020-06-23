Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

During his conference call Monday, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt expressed an outlook in regards to playing this season that is prevalent among NFL players.

"I am around who I am around, my close family, I just do not want to get any of them sick or anything like that," Hunt told reporters regarding COVID-19 concerns. "Other than that, whenever it is time to play football, I am ready to play with fans or without fans. I am just ready to get back on the field, so whatever it takes.”

Hunt, like a lot of players in the NFL sees COVID-19, understands the severity of it, but also knows how short the shelf life is for an NFL player and will do whatever it takes to play, to earn as much as they can for as long as they can in the NFL. In Hunt's case, he's hoping to earn a substantial contract after this season, whether it's with the Browns or someone else.

Unlike the NBA and MLB, the NFL doesn't have guaranteed contracts and because the rosters are so much larger, the average salary is a fraction of what it is for other leagues. Many of them can't afford not to play. Even the wealthiest, most financially secure players in the NFL aren't talking about not playing the season.

Tom Brady doesn't need a dime from the NFL. His wife makes more than he does in her career, despite the fact he's getting around $30 million this season. Nevertheless, Brady has been out on a practice field with teammates trying to get prepared for this year, hoping to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

For so many players in the NFL, it is a remarkably short shelf life, averaging only about three years to try to provide not just for themselves but their families with a life-changing amount of money. If concerns over chronic traumatic encephalopathy weren't going to stop them from playing, COVID-19 never had a chance.

"I am going to play regardless. If everybody agrees on it, then we are going to play then."

This underscores why the NFL players union is the weakest in professional sports. They have so little bargaining power because so much of their membership can't risk losing a substantial portion of their career over a labor stoppage. It's a labor force that is ever changing, seeing countless players enter and leave it on a yearly basis. That makes securing and maintaining a unified front in negotiations virtually impossible. Meanwhile, the NFL as a product has proven time and again, it can proceed full steam ahead without missing a beat.

Career-ending injuries, convictions, even players dying to tragedy. The NFL doesn't stop, finds new stars and continues to get more popular and generate more revenue. The most recent example was Antonio Brown, who was arguably on a track to be a Hall of Fame caliber receiver. His often erratic behavior, both on the field and off of it, he's out of the league, out of sight and out of mind. There's no doubting his talent, but the league rolled on right along without him.

That ultimately seems to be the reason the NFL, despite how counter-intuitive it might be to play football during a pandemic where a virus can so easily go from person to person, that there will be an NFL season, one way or another.

Unlike Major League Baseball where players and owners are firmly entrenched in opposing viewpoints in terms of how the money is split and the NBA at least has players raising concerns over whether they should continue this season, almost all of the resistance when it comes to the NFL is from outside sources. Both the owners and the players seem committed to ensuring they have a season, because neither side is willing to leave that much money on the table.

Whether they come out publicly and say it, the NFL is full of players with the same mindset as Kareem Hunt. If they can play, they will play.