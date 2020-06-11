Kevin Stefanski The Right Leader In The Right Moment

Whether or not Kevin Stefanski proves to be the right head coach for the Cleveland Browns in the standings, he appears to be the right man to lead this locker room through a tumultuous offseason amid a national debate over civil rights during a pandemic.

The 2019 Cleveland Browns lacked the necessary football character, the soul so to speak, to be a consistent winner. In the past six months, a genuinely unlikable team has transformed into a group of socially conscious men who understand the importance of this moment in history. The message that came from Stefanski publicly on Wednesday is one he's been preaching behind closed doors along with general manager Andrew Berry about what they mean to this community specifically and the country as a whole.

Stefanski isn't simply allowing players to speak out or act in an effort to make a difference. He's actively encouraging the players to use their platform to pursue social justice, standing along side him. Stefanski is empowering the players and when that happens, they take ownership, become more invested in what's being built. The fact those empowered who have acted and found success only encourages them to continue. That investment, that ownership makes it feel less like a team they happen to be on and more like their team.

"My big note to our players is that I got their back and that's not just their lip service. I'm standing right there beside them. They have my support."

The result is not only a team that is become more endearing without so much as setting foot on a practice field yet, but the galvanized sense of purpose may help them become the unified group that didn't exist in 2019, often at odds with both the coaching staff and management, causing them to fall woefully short of expectations.

The present situation, where so many things seem larger than football certainly encourages the team to see the bigger picture and respond accordingly, but that hasn't stopped just about everyone involved with Major League Baseball from acting entitled, selfish and lacking any awareness as to what so many people are enduring. Credit where it's due, the overwhelming amount of Browns players trying to make a difference are in their 20s with the means to largely be unaffected by what's happening in this country. The fact they are trying to make a difference reveals both social responsibility and an understanding of the impact they can have on the people around them.

Former head coach Freddie Kitchens would have likely supported his players and their right to act. It's difficult to imagine that he would have gone as far as Stefanski, putting himself out there with them. The fact Kitches proved largely to be an extension of GM John Dorsey on the field likely would've undermined anything he would have said. Dorsey, upon taking over the team, told fans he would build the Browns with men of character, usually doing the exact opposite. The often hamfisted Dorsey did not seem equipped to have the type of dialogue with players on the Browns that Stefanski and Berry are currently engaging. None of that makes Dorsey or Kitchens a bad person, but it does suggest that Stefanski and Berry are better for this team in this moment.

Ownership could not foresee the murder of George Floyd or the ensuing protests demanding overdue changes to eliminate systematic racism within the United States, but perhaps after learning a number of lessons the hard way regarding the hiring process, they have found themselves an impressive spokesman to guide them through a turbulent offseason.

It's fortunate that the Browns even had the opportunity to hire Stefanski after they opted to hire Kitchens for 2019. No one would've blamed Stefanski had he held it against the Browns for passing him over and refusing to go through the hiring process a second time. Occasionally, people are unable to recognize a good thing when it's right in front of them. Along with hiring Berry, bringing him back to the organization to be their general manager, they have paid immediate dividends.

It was noteworthy how young Stefanski and Berry were when they were hired, but that is a factor in their willingness to not only support but actively encourage players to act in the best interest of social justice. Stefanski, 38, and Berry, 33, are young enough that they grew up as part of a generation that largely sees so many of these racist institutions as abhorrent. They aren't simply willing to allow them to continue for the sake of getting along, seeing them as counter to everything they are as people.

Likewise, Brian Flores, the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, who released an impassioned statement, is 39 years old. Unquestionably, there are older voices demanding fundamental changes in society but this movement is largely being led by younger generations that are unwilling to compromise on issues such as institutional racism or police brutality.

The NFL is typically incredibly slow to evolve over the past few decades in no small part because ownership is so much older than any other mainstream sports league. That plays into why they have been so bad in terms of improving hiring practices with minorities. Commissioner Roger Goodell is not trying to rock the boat for those who pay his ridiculous salary and for the most part, NFL owners avoid getting in the business of telling other teams how to operate unless it's going to endanger their ability to continue printing money.

Taking that into consideration, it will be worth watching how Browns ownership decides to act in the coming weeks and months. Allowing Stefanski to encourage players to use their platform to affect change in this country is notable and important, but no one has a bigger platform than the Browns do as as a billion dollar organization and massive brand. Should they go from allowing Stefanski to be a spokesman, to following his lead and using their massive platform to get in the arena and attach their name, they have the clout to force changes within the NFL as well as making massive differences both locally and nationally.

Simply being socially responsible and taking on the role of a conscientious citizen, Stefanski has shown a type of leadership that can have players buy into him that has nothing to do with football. They might see courage or simply understanding the importance of the issues. Finding common ground over something that is important to society as well as his players, especially as so many grew up with the realities they now wish to end, it shows Stefanski cares. Whether it's sports, business or just life in general, getting people to buy in to a leader both immediately and for an extended period of time requires they feel like the leader is acting in their best interest. That trust is critical.

Stefanski has effectively used a national conversation about racism to generate a unified sense of purpose with his locker room, empower them to make a difference while also being able to being able to show them he cares, establishing a bond which should extend into this season and potentially longer. He'll still have to prove his mettle on Sundays for which his career will ultimately be judged, but it's undoubtedly been valuable to have Stefanski as the coach of the Cleveland Browns in this unique offseason.