Kevin Stefanski Should Be NFL's Coach of the Year

With everything the Cleveland Browns were able to achieve in an improbable situation, head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves to be named the NFL's Coach of the Year.

In one of the worst offseasons in NFL history to get a first time head coaching job due to the pandemic, which had a major impact on the last month of the season, Kevin Stefanski and his staff were able to lead the Cleveland Browns to an improvement of five wins from 2019, giving them their best regular season record since 1994 and their first playoff berth since 2002, which more than warrants the NFL's Coach of the Year Award.

A man who was mocked as a candidate and scoffed at when he was chosen, Stefanski has not only met every challenge put in front of him, but made the Browns one of the most envied organizations in the league.

Every other head coaching hire suffered from the shortened offseason and those that were able to find their footing didn't start winning games until the second half of the season. Washington with Ron Rivera started the season just 1-5 before rallying to a 7-9 record, which was enough to win the NFC East division.

None of the others were able to win more than six games. Given the circumstances, that's an extremely reasonable outcome, but nothing about Stefanski has been bound by convention, able to win four more games than his first year colleagues, including head to head wins against Rivera, Mike McCarthy and Joe Judge.

Despite not having a preseason, it took just two games for Stefanski to shed the label of rookie head coach and look like he belonged. Over the course of the regular season, he made a strong case that he's among the top third of coaches in the NFL.

So much of what Stefanski does well is by avoiding pitfalls and mistakes. Stefanski has not only hired an excellent coaching staff headlined by Bill Callahan and Joe Woods, but he trusts them implicitly to do their jobs and the result has been a well oiled machine that maneuvers through football games prepared for any situation that might present itself.

As a result, the Browns don't waste timeouts because they are flustered or making a decision or unsure of how to proceed in a situation. Regardless of whether the decision they make works, their demeanor and faith in it gives their players confidence it's the right move as well as onlookers. The moment has never appeared to be too big for Stefanski, which has made him a formidable foe.

His ability to manage the clock effectively has helped the Browns extend leads and discourage opponents heading into halftimes, which has put the team in position to win a number of football games. This was particularly critical as the Browns defense was so predictable in gagging leads that the Browns needed every point they could get to ensure they'd hold onto leads to win games.

Only against the Baltimore Ravens in their second matchup did the Browns not at least avoid harm going into the half and end up at a disadvantage. They ultimately lost that game by a field goal.

Stefanski took a quarterback in Baker Mayfield that looked the part of a franchise quarterback as a rookie, but struggled in his second seasons both for reasons that were and weren't his fault, undid the damage of year two and put him in position to reclaim his position as the top quarterback of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Not only does Stefanski's offense marry itself well to Mayfield's skill set, but the development of Mayfield independent of anything else has been impressive.

With the limited offseason, the Browns offense was still trying to figure out the scheme for the first half of the season. It's been an extremely gratifying experience watching Mayfield take strides, improving by leaps and bounds over the course of the year and playing the same way he did at the University of Oklahoma when he was setting records for efficiency.

The Browns have been able to navigate through injuries to big time players, including Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller, Denzel Ward. They've survived issues with COVID-19, which has terrorized the Browns this final month of the season. Myles Garrett missed two games and is still dealing with complications from the virus.

The Browns defense has often been abysmal this season, which makes the 11-5 record that much more impressive, but that side of the ball in particular has dealt with significant issues with the virus that have forced the Browns, at times, simply try to survive.

The Browns have been criticized for the opponents they've defeated to achieve their record, but with the dust finally settled, the Browns swept both the NFC East and AFC South divisions, which included convincing victories against the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team, all of which qualified for the postseason.

Perhaps the most exciting part of what Stefanski has been able to achieve with the Browns this season is the prospect of what's still to come. If the Browns were able to win 11 games in an abridged offseason, scrambling to learn a new offense and defense, what will they look like when they have an offseason focused entirely on improving what they've already done? Mastering and refining instead of learning?

How much better can this team get with additional improvements to a playoff roster? Right now, the Browns look the part of a potential Super Bowl contender with a great head coach, one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and the means to get significantly better for the following season.

The 11-5 record might be a surprise, but how they were able to get there wasn't. It's achievable, repeatable and it's not difficult to see how they continue to win into the future. The Browns have the two biggest keys that project outcomes over an extended period of time- They have their quarterback and they have their head coach.

And the head coach should be the NFL's Coach of the Year.