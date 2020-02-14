BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

BrandonLittle

The NFL combine starts in just over a week and the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. Just a couple months from now, we will know who will be the newest members of the Cleveland area and so on. But, an interesting tidbit recently came up, which could have some impact on who those new players could be for the Browns, when they make their selections.

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to part ways with future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers, which ultimately means they’re selecting a quarterback with that sixth pick, unless they want to roll with former Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a season, which isn’t likely. Therefore, the Chargers will indeed be a prime target to select a quarterback. With Joe Burrow primed to go first overall, it’ll be between Justin Herbert out of Oregon and Tua Tagovailoa most likely.

But, with the Chargers likely leaning quarterback now. That takes them out of the running to select an offensive tackle, which Cleveland will likely look to address with the 10th overall pick. Multiple mock drafts had the Chargers selecting Georgia’s Andrew Thomas with the sixth pick, which is now basically out of the question. Thomas falling to the 10th pick would be a dream outcome for Cleveland, as he would be an instant starter the day he steps foot into Berea.

Thomas is the potentially the most touted tackle coming out and the tackle that is the most “NFL ready”. If Cleveland can land the Bulldog, they’ll solidify their left tackle position for many years to come. The Browns will have other options at tackle if Thomas happens to be selected, as well.

Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa is a viable option, and up there with Thompson as the safest pick in this draft. A name to watch for is Mekhi Betcon out of Louisville. A giant human being that is listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. You won’t often see tackles that size, but Betcon is athletic, bends well and can move his feet. Likely will need to lose 15 pounds, but is an interesting prospect.

All signs point to the Browns grabbing a tackle and moving on from Greg Robinson, which would be a good idea. With the recent move of the Chargers not deciding to keep Rivers around, chances improved on the Browns getting their guy, depending how the dominoes fall. A lot can happen between the draft and now, we will have to see how testing, meetings and free agency goes. But, Cleveland’s answer for their left tackle is certainly in the draft. 

ICYMI, the Browns are better off keeping Oliver Vernon around, listen below!

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

According to reports, Joe Woods intends to a sign a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and reunite with Kevin Stefanski.

Shawn Stevenson