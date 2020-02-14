Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

The NFL combine starts in just over a week and the NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. Just a couple months from now, we will know who will be the newest members of the Cleveland area and so on. But, an interesting tidbit recently came up, which could have some impact on who those new players could be for the Browns, when they make their selections.

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to part ways with future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers, which ultimately means they’re selecting a quarterback with that sixth pick, unless they want to roll with former Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a season, which isn’t likely. Therefore, the Chargers will indeed be a prime target to select a quarterback. With Joe Burrow primed to go first overall, it’ll be between Justin Herbert out of Oregon and Tua Tagovailoa most likely.

But, with the Chargers likely leaning quarterback now. That takes them out of the running to select an offensive tackle, which Cleveland will likely look to address with the 10th overall pick. Multiple mock drafts had the Chargers selecting Georgia’s Andrew Thomas with the sixth pick, which is now basically out of the question. Thomas falling to the 10th pick would be a dream outcome for Cleveland, as he would be an instant starter the day he steps foot into Berea.

Thomas is the potentially the most touted tackle coming out and the tackle that is the most “NFL ready”. If Cleveland can land the Bulldog, they’ll solidify their left tackle position for many years to come. The Browns will have other options at tackle if Thomas happens to be selected, as well.

Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa is a viable option, and up there with Thompson as the safest pick in this draft. A name to watch for is Mekhi Betcon out of Louisville. A giant human being that is listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. You won’t often see tackles that size, but Betcon is athletic, bends well and can move his feet. Likely will need to lose 15 pounds, but is an interesting prospect.

All signs point to the Browns grabbing a tackle and moving on from Greg Robinson, which would be a good idea. With the recent move of the Chargers not deciding to keep Rivers around, chances improved on the Browns getting their guy, depending how the dominoes fall. A lot can happen between the draft and now, we will have to see how testing, meetings and free agency goes. But, Cleveland’s answer for their left tackle is certainly in the draft.

