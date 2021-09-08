Madden 22 Simulation: Chiefs Take Care Of Browns Week One

Madden simulation season starts off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cleveland Browns. Find out how the Browns fared!

When the NFL made the preseason into a three week period instead of four, they made it that much harder on fans. Having to wait a week in between the final preseason game and the first regular season game is torture to diehard fans. Week one marks a huge opener for the Cleveland Browns when they travel to Kansas City. A game that features two great fanbases.

The game may still be a few days away, but nerves are beginning to act up already. People want meaningful football and they want it now. For the time being, we used Madden 22 to simulate the week one game between the Browns and Chiefs. Obviously, this is simulation football and not meant to foreshadow the real thing. More so this will give an idea of how the team’s stack up with the ratings that Madden has given out.

The result

Cleveland heads home from Kansas City with a 41-24 loss to start the season. The Browns offense was pretty one-dimensional as Nick Chubb was the lone bright spot. Cleveland saw the passing game struggle, which is a recipe for disaster against the Chiefs. Browns trialed by a score of 24-17 at the half and was in it all the way.

Patrick Mahomes was on his game and gave an MVP type performance in week one. Near perfect, the Browns had no answer to stop him. When Mahomes is on point the offense flows and it is often a long night for the opposing defense. Not being able to force any kind of turnover hurt Cleveland.

It is only week one and this loss may sting, but it’s not the end of the world. A favorable schedule coming up should be nice for the Browns.

The Big play

In the fourth quarter the Chiefs led Cleveland 34-24 and the Browns were looking for a stop to make this a one possession game. Patrick Mahomes hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who took it 66 yards to the house.

The score all but sealed the game as the Browns were unable to put together much fourth quarter offense.

Cleveland Browns stats

QB Baker Mayfield 16-for-24, 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception

RB Nick Chubb 20 rushes, 159 yards and two touchdowns

WR Odell Beckham Jr. - 63 yards

WR Jarvis Landry - 55 yards

TE Austin Hooper - 38 yards and one touchdown

LB Anthony Walker - 12 tackles

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - nine tackles, half sack

DE Jadeveon Clowney - 1.5 sacks

Kansas City stats

QB Patrick Mahomes - 35-for-48, 478 yards and five touchdowns

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 16 rushes, 68 rushing yards, 66 receiving yards and a touchdown

WR Tyreek Hill - 143 yards

WR Demarcus Robinson - 87 yards and two touchdowns

TE Travis Kelce - 10 rec, 101 yards and two touchdowns

DB Charvarius Ward - interception

Cleveland Browns simulation record: 0-1