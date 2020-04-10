Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

With the 2020 NFL season already impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns have no business making major trades aimed at this season, instead building towards 2021. OTAs would normally have started this week. The depths of the impact that COVID-19 will have are unclear, whether it's a relatively small one and only eliminates OTAs and minicamps or a major one that completely shifts the NFL calendar with the potential to cancel the season entirely. With a first year head coach, a new general manager and a number of new players, the last thing the Browns need to do is make a big move that largely focuses on 2020.

In the best circumstances, being a first year head coach is difficult. Being a first year head coach for the Cleveland Browns... more difficult. The Browns have a lot of talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball and with every avenue to get on the field and improve, would still be met with an understandable amount of skepticism about their ability to come out and play well immediately.

They should still be better than the Freddie Kitchens experiment that ended 6-10 last year, but expecting the playoffs isn't realistic, unfortunately. This season, assuming it happens, will heavily favor teams that haven't made massive changes. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, that have largely remained consistent in terms of structure and personnel are at a decided advantage. Certainly, they need practice, but they aren't installing a completely new offense or a new defense. They are making a few minor changes, but largely running it back.

The Browns are already working from behind in this unique environment and it could become more dramatic. Making short term moves like trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams or Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue don't make much sense for the Browns. Even signing Jadeveon Clowney is a little curious in this circumstance, though a far more defensible move.

If the season were to be shortened or cancelled, the Browns would have given a very real draft asset for a soon to be 32-year old Trent Williams. Instead of getting a player with a second or third round pick that could benefit from the experience, regardless of how short, and add another potential building block, the team would be getting a tackle that can't be as impactful as the team needs to make the trade work.

Ngakoue is younger and obviously could be a great player for the Browns, but making an Odell Beckham-like trade to acquire him because you want impact now as opposed to 2021 doesn't make sense. The Browns appear to be building with an eye towards 2021 already and that's how they should operate. They have what could be a loaded offense, but their defense is in its infancy and the team could have around $80 to $90 million in salary cap room in 2021 based on their current trajectory. They are hoping to get their offense on track, have the defense show some life and then evaluate the situation next year, potentially making a huge splash in free agency or with trades to make a push for the Super Bowl.

In fact, the potential impact of COVID-19 on this season might be an argument to trade running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt is still a restricted free agent sitting on a second round tender. To this point, no other team has hinted at trying to sign him, which was largely the point of that level of tender in the first place. He's likely to sign the tender at some point and be back on the Browns on a very cheap one-year deal. After 2020, he'd be an unrestricted free agent.

If the Browns don't see Hunt as being on the team after 2020, they might be inclined to try to trade his rights or after he signs his tender. A team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who COVID-19 or not, are trying to win now, could desperately use a running back with Hunt's ability, particularly in the passing game. The Browns could get an extra draft asset for a player they didn't plan on having after this season anyway.

COVID-19 is already impacting the 2020 NFL season. That impact could be limited or it could be dramatic, but it's already making a difference. In either scenario, the Browns and other teams making significant changes, especially with new head coaches, find themselves at a disadvantage. The last thing they should do is make major moves with a focus on 2020.