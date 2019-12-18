Maybe The Browns Should Trade Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry

At what point does it become the right move for the Cleveland Browns to trade both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry this offseason? As both receivers make national news for reports that they have separately asked opposing teams to come get them, suggesting a trade, there has to a point where the organization led by John Dorsey makes the conscious decision that the Browns can have a disappointing season, fall woefully short of expectations without also having to answer to ownership why the team is constantly being dragged through the mud by the "real football players" Dorsey added to build this team. There's a lot that needs to be addressed with the Browns, but virtually all of it lands on Dorsey's doorstep.. In the case of Beckham and Landry, if he doesn't handle the situation effectively, they may well take Dorsey down with them.

It's critical the Browns find out exactly what is true and what is going on with these two players before making any decisions, but the failure to take any control of the message is an indictment in its own right. If the reports are true and these are supposed to be leaders of the team, either by responsibility or simply their pay grade, it's not only taking this locker room in a horrible direction, but it's undermining any semblance of authority within the Browns organization, hurting their teammates and serves to make the job look terrible for any potential head coaching candidate the Browns might want in the event they fire Freddie Kitchens.

Jarvis Landry in particular may have been doing the reported calls for the Arizona Cardinals to come get him, purely as a joke to tweak the media who he inferred came up with the reports about Beckham. It's backfired in a big way as it's being taken seriously by enough national outlets that ownership has has to see it as talking heads take turns lambasting the organization, something they believed was behind them. Landry should know better. And if he's not responsible for this stuff, he should realize, whether it's true or not, it at least appears as though Beckham is pulling him into a corner separate from the rest of the team, making it look like there's a rift. As for Beckham, if the talk isn't coming from him, the people around him doing the talking are making him into a problem.

Beckham is making $17 million while Landry is getting $14 million. They are two of the three highest paid players on this team with a combined figure that equates 12.67 percent of the salary cap for 2019.If the Haslams are paying two players a combined $31 million only to still lose and give ammo to pundits to crush their team, they are going to demand action.

And the best argument for keeping Beckham and Landry isn't because they make the team or Baker Mayfield better, because they've done neither. Mayfield's play was worse when he was throwing to Landry alone last year, who admitted before this season he had a poor 2018. This year, they are making the offense perform worse compared to virtually any other target on the field. Mayfield is having enough issues of his own making in his second year without having his top two receivers make what amounts to be a vote of no confidence. If they are actually saying to opponents to come get them and mean it, it's not just throwing Freddie Kitchens under the bus, but Mayfield as well.

The best argument for keeping them is they aren't worth anything on the trade market. With what many believe is a historic wide receiver draft class coming in April, teams aren't looking to give up assets for underperforming malcontents with hefty price tags. The Browns may well have to take significantly less than they gave up for Beckham to move him. Landry doesn't play up to his contract and is a specific fit that most teams simply don't value much. When the Miami Dolphins traded him for a fourth and deferred seventh round pick, the Browns were only one of two teams that were bidding for Landry's services when they acquired him along with the Baltimore Ravens. The market is slim. And while Landry has had a productive season, which only begs the question why he'd be doing what's reported, that extra baggage doesn't help his case.

The Browns may be far better off moving them, getting the best deals they can and building the offense around Mayfield, Nick Chubb and a strong offensive line, seemingly the right course of action in the first place. Mayfield has historically had the most success when he's only concerned about hitting the right receiver as opposed to hitting the receiver with the biggest name. Last season, there were games where Landry was featured, but when they got better toward the end of the year, they used him less and less and found options like David Njoku, Breshad Perriman, and Rashard Higgins more.

No one's going to suggest Mayfield doesn't need capable receivers, but he may simply be better working in a more competitive, hungrier group dynamic as opposed to attending to the needs of players that believe they are more than they probably are. The fact it would cost less and allow them to use more resources on other parts of the team could be an added benefit. Re-signing Joe Schobert, who isn't complaining, but rather producing, is an example.

It would definitely be frustrating to take what would be a step back with the offensive weapons, but given the fact that Dorsey has largely struggled with the construction of this roster since taking over, it may be more prudent than to step a small step back than trying to hope everything holds together combined with having a great offseason. In the event they were to fall short in the same manner next year, they'd be facing the same decisions with fewer options and Dorsey may no longer be the one making those decisions.

It would seem safe to assume that if the Browns get a healthy Beckham in 2020, the product would be far better overall, hopefully once again performing at a superstar level. The question the Browns have to answer, which would require conversations with Beckham and figuring out who they want this team to be, is whether or not he's worth it. The same goes for Landry, who is being paid to be a star and isn't one.

If Landry and Beckham love playing together as much as they claim, they might want to take a hard look at the actions they are at least reportedly taking. In the event the Browns were to allow opposing teams to come get them as requested, there is virtually zero chance they would be playing on the same team next year, unless one or both are willing to take a substantial paycut. The Cleveland Browns are the only team where they can be teammates and right now, it's becoming increasingly difficult to believe the juice is worth the squeeze.