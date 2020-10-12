Baker Mayfield Sounds Like He's Back At Oklahoma, Why That's Great For This Team

In his postgame press conference, Baker Mayfield sounded like he was back at Oklahoma. The Cleveland Browns are winning and Mayfield is taking a similar approach as he did when he was a member of the Sooners and winning was commonplace.

Critics would talk about him being brash and cocky for some of the things he would do on the field, often warranted. When it came to answering questions in interviews or the post game, he shies away from credit, highlighting teammates and being his own harshest critic.

Mayfield blamed himself for the sore ribs he has now, while also being critical of his performance:

"I said it after the game on the field, I think that was the worst game I have played out of the five so far. I have to get better. A lot to learn from, but we learned on that defense and we got the yards when we needed it. The good thing about it is we do not have to learn from a loss – we can get better after a win. Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big hairy American winning machines is important.”

A question later came back to this, asking this through the lens of the first half where he had over 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“I still think there were some things [to improve]. I think the drive right before halftime, definitely should have had a touchdown instead of just three points. There were missed completions and some high balls. There is a lot of room for improvement, but that is a good thing after a win. We can continue to get better, especially on my part.”

The common thread is Mayfield noting the Browns winning, but keeps hitting on the fact that the team and specifically he needs to get better. And while he is talking about himself, there's undoubtedly part of this that sets the tone for the locker room.

“Yeah, I think you just said it, there is a lot a lot of season left. We have to continue to improve. A lot to learn from from this film, especially on my part. Have to continue to get better and put us in positions to win. There were two turnovers today. Not good enough. A lot of missed completions out there and a lot of guys that were open so have to continue to better.”

When asked about the 4-1 start and how long it has been, Mayfield, who has previously stated he doesn't care about the past, immediately focused on what's in front of them. Rather than concerning themselves with what's out of their control, a quarter century of bad football, Mayfield pivots to the fact that the Browns need to keep improving, himself most of all and that with 11 games left, plenty can happen.

Keep in mind that before the season, Mayfield opened up about how difficult it was for him to lose as much as he did in his first two seasons. He's never been part of a team that lost that much. Some of that is a product of a charmed football life, having played at a dominant high school and then being a great quarterback at one of the most successful college programs in the country. It also helps to contextualize that avoiding a double digit loss season as a sign of hope in 2018 is a pretty pitiful existence for a football fan.

The same leadership qualities Mayfield displayed at Oklahoma are on display here. Holding himself to a higher standard, never satisfied, he sets the tone for the whole team. And he doesn't have to play like a superstar to do it.

He never calls out teammates, instead taking blaming himself for some of their mistakes, quick to heap praise on them whenever possible. The times he notes that 'we' need to get better as a team as opposed to simply focusing on himself are about as controversial as it gets.

When Mayfield was asked about the contributions from Rashard Higgins, D'Ernest Johnson, Sheldrick Redwine and Ronnie Harrison, Mayfield noted the one not included.

“Yeah, that is kudos to those guys having the next man up mentality. You missed one, though – Chris Hubbard stepping in for Wyatt (Teller) when he goes down. Very important for us to be able to plug those guys in and continue to move the ball. We are very happy about those guys. Like you said, the guys stepping in on the defensive side of the ball and making plays like that, that changed the game. We are happy about that.”

These little things matter. Few teammates are likely to go back and listen to his press conferences, but if Mayfield is making the effort to make sure guys get their proper due in the press conference down to this level of detail, he's likely doing even more in the locker room.

For the Sooners, guys played for Mayfield as much as they did for themselves. They didn't want to let him down, because he was always looking out for them when he was clearly the best player on the team.

The players on the Browns may not specifically be playing for Mayfield in the same way, but this season they are definitely playing for each other. He's making it easy for them to respect him, to want to follow him, and be proud to be a part of this team, especially now since their efforts are being rewarded with wins.