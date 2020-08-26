Odell Beckham Jr: “I'm Very Excited About What We Have in Front of Us"

To think that a wide receiver had a thousand yard season and it still be considered a down year is kind of crazy, that is exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. did last year. The All-Pro receiver played in all 16 of the Cleveland Browns games, playing injured left a damper though. Beckham seems to be healthy and past the negatives of last season.

"Definitely feeling a lot better than last year. Thankful I'm able to be back out there and doing the things that I love."

With the hamstring injury Beckham played through last season, it really stopped him from opening up how he wanted to. He could still catch the ball and run routes, just not as crisp. After the catch is where Beckham couldn’t get things going, wasn’t able to open up the field and use certain moves in space while playing injured. life. “I know I'm in a great place mentally & getting there physically as well”, said Beckham.

Beckham has gotten off to a good start with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the two even text often. "I definitely like him. As far as our relationship, it's great. He's going to put us in the best position to succeed. We all have an exciting opportunity in front of us."

Beckham was asked yesterday how the team can keep all the playmakers happy, he responded by saying “nothing really matters when you win”. Just goes to show the maturity Beckham has came upon from his first couple years in the NFL. If the Browns can win football games, nothing else really matters stat wise. Also, it goes hand in hand, players perform well - team is more likely to come out on top.

If yesterday’s press conference from the Browns star receiver revealed anything, it was that he is feeling good and expects to be better than the previous season. Fitting in with the new coach and getting back healthy could pay large dividends to when the season gets here very shortly.