SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Odell Beckham Jr: “I'm Very Excited About What We Have in Front of Us"

BrandonLittle

To think that a wide receiver had a thousand yard season and it still be considered a down year is kind of crazy, that is exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. did last year. The All-Pro receiver played in all 16 of the Cleveland Browns games, playing injured left a damper though. Beckham seems to be healthy and past the negatives of last season.

"Definitely feeling a lot better than last year. Thankful I'm able to be back out there and doing the things that I love."

With the hamstring injury Beckham played through last season, it really stopped him from opening up how he wanted to. He could still catch the ball and run routes, just not as crisp. After the catch is where Beckham couldn’t get things going, wasn’t able to open up the field and use certain moves in space while playing injured. life. “I know I'm in a great place mentally & getting there physically as well”, said Beckham.

Beckham has gotten off to a good start with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the two even text often. "I definitely like him. As far as our relationship, it's great. He's going to put us in the best position to succeed. We all have an exciting opportunity in front of us."

Beckham was asked yesterday how the team can keep all the playmakers happy, he responded by saying “nothing really matters when you win”. Just goes to show the maturity Beckham has came upon from his first couple years in the NFL. If the Browns can win football games, nothing else really matters stat wise. Also, it goes hand in hand, players perform well - team is more likely to come out on top.

If yesterday’s press conference from the Browns star receiver revealed anything, it was that he is feeling good and expects to be better than the previous season. Fitting in with the new coach and getting back healthy could pay large dividends to when the season gets here very shortly. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Andrew Berry Claims Rookie Pass Rusher Curtis Weaver

GM Andrew Berry claims potential draft target DE Curtis Weaver after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

When a lab in New Jersey came back with 77 positive tests, NFL teams sprung into action, starting with the Cleveland Browns. The tests proved to be false positives but the NFL got to see its protocols play out in a live drill.

Pete Smith

Earl Thomas Shouldn’t Be an Option For Cleveland Browns

The talent is there for Earl Thomas, but when it comes to the safety position for the Cleveland Browns it just doesn’t seem like a fit.

BrandonLittle

Browns Officially Announce Grant Delpit to Have Season-Ending Surgery On Torn Achilles'

The Cleveland Browns have announced Grant Delpit did in fact tear his Achilles' and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 Season Preview

The 2020 NFL season is a few weeks away and the Cleveland Browns are looking to have a far more successful season than in 2019, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with despite the challenges facing them in unprecedented circumstances.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit exits practice with a possible Achilles injury.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

Yesterday was a different day when it came to COVID testing in the NFL, with 77 members testing false positive, the Cleveland Browns head coach was included.

BrandonLittle

No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

Tailgating is a long time tradition hours before a football game, especially a Cleveland Browns game. This year Muni Lot will be much quieter with the new restrictions placed on tailgating.

BrandonLittle

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

Baltimore made a splash signing just over a year ago when getting Earl Thomas, today that comes to an end when the Ravens release or trade the pro bowl safety

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle