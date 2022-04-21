With David Njoku Extension Looming, How Browns Offensive Changes Could Maximize Him

The Cleveland Browns and tight end David Njoku are working towards a contract extension. Entering his sixth season with the team, how the changes on offense could help Njoku reach his immense potential.

Denzel Ward put pen to paper on his five-year contract extension this week, joining Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson as cornerstone players. David Njoku is the other extension for the team to work out this offseason, likely in line to receive a three-year deal with a structure like Nick Chubb, John Johnson and Amari Cooper.

Currently sitting on the franchise tag, Njoku not only represents a player the Browns would like to keep in the fold for the foreseeable future, but also offers one of the few remaining ways to create cap space for the team to rollover to pay for proceeding years of contention. The two sides could wait until the summer to get a deal done, but the sooner they can get a deal signed, the sooner Njoku and start working with Watson, a mutual benefit.

Njoku is entering year six of being a tantalizing prospect of what might be. He's shown incredible flashes, but consistency has eluded him and his best season in terms of raw stats was his second in the league. Some of that is on Njoku and some of it is on the team's structure and their issues with spacing the past few seasons.

One of the areas where Njoku can improve is his short area quickness, his ability to get in and out of breaks efficiently. He's such an explosive athlete with the ability to stretch the field, but he can get lost in the middle of the field at points. At times, it's because defenses are able to dedicate multiple defenders to at least jostle him as he's trying to run his routes.

Spacing was a detriment for Njoku. The good news is the Browns have improved their spacing to this point in the offseason. First, going from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson has a drastic impact on the team's spacing. Watson's effectiveness as a passer brings credibility that forces opponents to cover a larger area of the field. Adding in Watson's mobility as a threat to extend and occasionally create with his legs immediately puts stress on a defense.

One of the problems the Browns faced the past two years was having an offense that largely featured players that benefited from space rather than create it. Odell Beckham Jr. was a space creator, often one of the only ones the team had. Amari Cooper is a space creator. Maybe not to the level of Beckham, but he's likely to be on the field more consistently.

Anthony Schwartz, despite the fact he did almost nothing with the ball in his hands as a rookie, is a space creator. Defenses have to be honest to his speed, which creates spacing underneath and in the running game.

Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry are two examples of players who benefited from space, but didn't create it. In fact, they did more harm than good at times, especially when Landry was physically compromised due to injuries the past two seasons. Hooper is now with the Tennessee Titans, which should enable a more dynamic threat in Harrison Bryant to see more snaps.

Landry is a free agent and could be back with the Browns. The presence of Watson could eliminate many of the issues Landry was partly responsible for last year. It still isn't ideal as more space would be better considering where Watson has excelled, but the juice could be worth the squeeze at that point.

All of that should benefit Njoku. In his second season in the league, he had a career high 639 yards receiving. That wasn't because the Browns were a star-studded offense, but rather because they spaced the field more efficiently, having more speed and vertical threats on the field that allowed Njoku to run with fewer encumbrances.

With the Houston Texans and even dating back to Clemson, Watson has excelled throwing down the field, but specifically deep sideline throws. Njoku could end up being a target on on a corner or wheel route in that area of the field, but if defenses are stretched that thin covering players like Cooper and potentially Donovan Peoples-Jones, Njoku should have plenty of opportunities in the middle of the field.

Watson has never played with a tight end as talented as Njoku, but tight ends that have played with new Browns signal caller not only end up with red zone targets, but often end up with major opportunities after the catch. Njoku is going to be more of a focal point for defenses to take away, but when plays break down as Watson goes into a scramble drill, defenders often have trouble resisting the urge to attack the quarterback leaving tight ends open with room to run. With Njoku's strength and athleticism, that could be a potent combination.

Njoku had 247 yards after the catch this past season, which accounted for 52 percent of his receiving yards this past season. He did have some explosive plays down the field, but screens contributed to that total. In 2018, Njoku had 306 yards after the catch, which should be achievable due to the changes the Browns have made to the offense this offseason.

David Njoku continues to be this piece on offense that could bring an added dimension if maximized. The addition of Deshaun Watson should help, but the changing structure of the offense should enable Njoku to reach his full potential and become the consistent feature of the Browns passing game the team envisions with the contract extension he's poised to receive.