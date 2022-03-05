Mid to Late Round Values for Browns Offense at the Combine

The NFL Combine is fully underway and while testing has been incomplete to put it kindly, there are some prospects that might have furthered their case to become memebers of Cleveland Browns offense in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Wide receiver stands out as the biggest issue on offense, but the Cleveland Browns will continue to be on the lookout for talent to bolster that side of the ball on day two and three of this year's NFL Draft. The NFL Scouting Combine is first and foremost the means to let team doctors evaluate players, but some, less than normal, have put themselves through athletic testing and shined.

The Browns have a decision to make on tight end Austin Hooper. Cutting him or trading him would cause them to eat $11.25 million whether they spread it out over one season or two.

Should the Browns move on from him, they will want to replace him on the depth chart and this class has some prospects that could be good fits behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. The Browns might draft one even if they keep Hooper.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Daniel Bellinger, TE San Diego State Height: 6'4 3/4" Weight: 253 40-Yard Dash: 4.63 Vertical: 34.5" Broad Jump: 125" 3-Cone: 7.05 Shuttle: 4.47 Bench: 22 reps Bellinger did every drill, which is already off to a good start, but he also performed at a pretty high level across the board. He produced in the Aztecs offense even if their passing game was putrid and he won't be 22 years old until September. Athletically, he has everything any team would want for the position, but particularly a team like the Browns. To this point, Bellinger has been considered a late round prospect and he's still likely to go day three. He's got work to do in a number of areas, but he has shown the ability to get open and catch the ball. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Likely, TE Coastal Carolina Height: 6'4 1/2" Weight: 245 Vertical: 36" Shuttle: 4.57 Likely only did two athletic tests and one of them was underwhelming. Nevertheless, Likely is someone to keep an eye on for the Browns. Consider the type of players general manager Andrew has targeted at tight end as rookies, both in the past two years and when he was working under Sashi Brown. David Njoku. Seth DeValve. Stephen Carlson. Harrison Bryant. Both DeValve and Carlson were big Ivy League wide receivers the team has converted into tight ends in the NFL. Njoku and Bryant were both super productive receiving threats that learned how to block in the NFL. Likely, like those others, is a yoked up wide receiver that dominated for the Chanticleers. He produced like a wide receiver with 912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Likely carried that over into the Senior Bowl where he continued to excel in space. It'll be interesting to see how Likely does at Pro Day. He's not going to test as well as Njoku did coming out of Miami(FL), but he is likely to test better than Bryant. He could right in the Browns wheelhouse and might be had in the third or fourth round. Another position the Browns may look to reinforce is center. J.C. Tretter is another financial decision the team might make. Nick Harris could be primed to become the starting center and the Browns. The Browns might be willing to have Blake Hance in the mix for the backup job there, but they will likely want to make an investment similar to the one they made with Harris. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5'11 3/4'

Weight: 214

40-Yard Dash: 4.4

Vertical: 33.5"

Broad Jump: 128"

Impressive on its own, it's more remarkable after knowing that White has torn the ACLs in both knees. That's the catch with White. White has had two season-ending knee injuries and teams will have to determine their status going forward.

If they okay them, White is a no non-sense, downhill power runner who looks to punish defenders and finish runs. He's got enough juice to be interesting, but has shown little or no viability on third down at this point.

That said, for a team like the Browns who has Nick Chubb and doesn't want to run him into the ground, White could be an interesting changeup. He's an asset in a locker room as well as on the field.

Should he be sitting there in the late rounds of the draft, the Browns could select him and see if he provide a spark for a season or two.