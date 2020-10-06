Offensive Line Paves Way For Historic Browns Start

Coming off a 307 yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns lead the NFL in rushing with 204.5 yards per game. The New England Patriots are second with 179.8 yards per game.

The Baltimore Ravens set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season in 2019, rushing for 3,296 yards as a team. They averaged 206 yards per game.

The Browns can't replace the talent Nick Chubb brings to the table while he recovers from a sprained MCL, but the offensive line dominance is enabling them to have an overwhelming ground attack. The Dallas Cowboys defense was awful and the Browns took full advantage, rushing for 264 non-Chubb yards.

The Browns run a far more traditional style of running attack than the Ravens, not employing their quarterback to supplement the rushing attack. Nevertheless, between understanding how to find vulnerabilities in the defense, creating numbers advantages and simply playing to the strengths of their offensive line, they are consistently able to find ways to run the ball.

So much of this is due to the fact the Browns don't really have a weakness on the offensive line. They are able to run the ball in any direction and produce. Certainly, the transformation that Wyatt Teller has undertaken, becoming one of the best run blockers in the entire league has been a huge reason for it. He's got enough mobility and rage that they can feature him in most any play.

Zone concepts were the main feature against the Cowboys, but against Washington, they ran counters and wide traps featuring Teller on the move that found success.

Jedrick Wills is the weakest link in a very strong chain and he's playing pretty well as a rookie. His pass protection is strong early, which is critical at his position. His run blocking isn't as good. It's not bad by any stretch, but it's inconsistent. Flashing the explosive strength he showcased at Alabama, there are times Wills will wash down multiple defenders on a run, creating a massive opening. The issue he's trying to address is minimizing plays where he's ineffective.

It doesn't hurt that he has a great left guard next to him in Joel Bitonio, but Wills has clearly demonstrated he belongs in the NFL. He has also improved over the first month of the season. It's likely going to take a year or two to fully realize what he's truly capable, but it just illustrates how potent the Browns offensive front is. Even Chris Hubbard, who has played 62 snaps this season, has been really effective.

A tribute to hard work and the guidance from Bill Callahan, the Browns have a strong case to be the best offensive line in the league.

They're mobile, they're strong, they're multifaceted and they are becoming technicians that win with attention to detail as much as their physical gifts. Each week, they are increasingly reminiscent of the Hogs that dominated through the 80's and into the early 90's for Washington.

Continuity in the NFL is such a challenge and so much of what Washington was able to accomplish came down to the fact that they were able to keep so many of their players on the team for over a decade.

Russ Grimm is in the Hall of Fame. Joe Jacoby should be in the Hall of Fame. John Bostic, Mark May and Ed Simmons set the foundation for a unit that carried over into the early 90's and were a major factor in their three Super Bowl wins with three different quarterbacks over ten years.

This Browns group will be in tact for at least the next two seasons, but it could be longer. J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller will be decisions that come up in the next couple years. In the mean time, the Browns have the makings of a special group.

The group in Washington was called the Hogs because at the time when they were established, they were so much bigger than everyone else in the league at the time. The Browns don't have such a distinction as there are multiple offensive lines in the league that are substantially bigger, including the Las Vegas Raiders that run as big as Trent Brown at nearly 380 pounds.

The Browns are far more akin to the later versions of the Football Team that included players like Mark Schlereth and Jim Lachey. No longer a massive size advantage, they were just an incredibly effective group that paved the way for the Football Team's offense quarterbacked by Mark Rypien to win the Super Bowl in the 1991-92 season.

The Browns have a good group that has room to continue growing and hopefully has that type of hardware in their future. For all the star power the Browns have on offense, the investment and focus on the offensive line has allowed that side of the ball to turn the corner and provided an identity.

A quarter of the way, the Browns are on a historic pace running the ball, even if it's not quite record setting. Down Chubb, the Browns will need to adapt and increasingly get more out of the passing game, but however the Browns proceed offensively, it starts with this group up front.