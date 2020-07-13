Jadeveon Clowney A Tantalizing Option, Olivier Vernon Always Made More Sense

Unless there was a corresponding move to follow, keeping Olivier Vernon made more sense than signing Jadeveon Clowney with what the Cleveland Browns are able to do on defense.

When Vernon and Myles Garrett were both healthy in 2019, the Browns defense was excellent at containing and flustering mobile quarterbacks. Being able to get up the field and taking away outside running lanes forced opponents like Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson to operate from the pocket. That was a big reason the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore and the Browns were in a position to defeat the Seattle Seahawks.

Vernon is consistent when it comes to executing his assignment at a high level. It's not always visible in the box score, but it makes the defense function and facilitates production from other players. The defensive coordinator from last year, Steve Wilks, never had to worry that Vernon was going to free lance or be unable to get to his spot.

The Browns pass rush effort would often look like a horseshoe with Garrett and Vernon up the field trying to collapse the pocket from the sides while being agile enough to close on a quarterback trying to escape.

The interior of the line is trying bring pressure up the middle, limiting the quarterback's ability to step up in the pocket. If the interior is unable to penetrate up the middle, it allows the quarterback the space to operate to pass comfortably or locate running lanes up the middle.

The Browns signed Andrew Billings in the offseason and drafted Jordan Elliot in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Both are power players first and foremost. They are there to drive opposing linemen into the backfield, clogging up running lanes and limiting space for the quarterback, even if they aren't there to get sacks. They may get a few simply because Vernon and Garrett chase them into them.

Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi have the capacity to play with power, but they are able to win on athleticism and explosiveness. Maintaining rush lanes is important, but if they are able to penetrate, they can cause a more active form of pressure on the quarterback and potentially chase the quarterback into the edge rushers.

If Joe Woods, the new defensive coordinator takes the same approach to defend mobile quarterbacks, which will now include Joe Burrow twice per season, Vernon should continue to shine as long as he's healthy.

Jadeveon Clowney's approach is more akin to a barbarian storming the gate. His strength and ferocity can be devastating, but he's more suited to play with power and he's less reliable in terms of executing his assignment the way it was prescribed. Clowney can play contain and get outside, but he's not as effective and at times he will opt to freelance, taking himself out of position.

Clowney is athletic and can be an effective defender against mobile quarterbacks, but it can too often come in an unorthodox manner. As long as he produces results, some coaches won't try to change him. Having him play inside, particularly in passing situations would have Garrett and Adrian Clayborn coming off the edges with Richardson at the other tackle spot, giving them an imposing group of defensive linemen both in terms of size as well as speed. It's opting for physical superiority across the board and daring the opponent to block them.

Clowney offers significant versatility as he can easily line up at a defensive tackle position and in some ways, that's a better fit for him. As a result, if the Browns were able to get Clowney to sign, moving on from Vernon, it seems as though a corresponding move to sign another defensive end would've been prudent. Maybe a player like Vinny Curry for example to insure they have the means to hold the edge.

Woods and company may have convinced themselves they could get Clowney to do what they wanted. They also may have simply thought that sheer physical dominance would've generated enough chaos to dominate the line of scrimmage and kill the quarterback. With Vernon, the approach is far more orthodox and reliable in terms of at least slowing down the opponent, even if there aren't as many highlight plays.

There's no denying Clowney's physical tools, which is what got him drafted #1 overall in 2014 and still has teams trying to tap into his significant potential. His explosiveness is outstanding. None of this makes Vernon a poor athlete or lacking in any way. He's great in his own right. The length is there and he's got good size for the position. Clowney is just a unique specimen.

Keeping Vernon should enable Garrett to play inside more frequently. One of the arguments often used against paying Garrett, or any franchise edge rusher, is based around the idea that defensive ends don't impact the game enough on a snap to snap basis. Assuming that's true, an easy way around that is to kick Garrett inside in passing situations to exploit matchups against guards and centers. Clayborn comes in at right end, giving the Browns four players with the ability to defeat a block and take down the quarterback.

Last but certainly not least is the fact that Vernon provides a benefit to Garrett that Clowney doesn't. Vernon's technique and positioning are excellent and those are areas that Garrett can continue to improve. Garrett has gotten better since he's been in the league, but in many ways, Vernon is the gold standard and can be a way to push Garrett.

Clowney, meanwhile has never been detail oriented and his motor can be inconsistent. He can be a one-man wrecking crew at times, but signing him would be with the hope the Browns rub off on Clowney as opposed to the other way around. This is reportedly one of the reasons the Houston Texans traded Clowney rather than trying to extend him. Vernon is someone that has already proven a benefit in the locker room.

So much of the draw with Clowney is thinking of the possibilities. He is capable of being so impactful and at times, has completely taken over playoff games. That doesn't mean Vernon is a mediocre fallback option. Vernon needs to stay healthy as does Clowney, but when Vernon is right, he's an impact player for the Browns.