One Month Into the Season and a 3-1 Record, What's True About the Browns?

It was never a question that the Cleveland Browns had enough talent to win, but whether they would have the time to get everyone properly prepared to come out of the gate quickly. 3-1 after the first month of the season, they are ahead of schedule.

It's unclear how good the Browns truly are as they have beaten teams with a combined record of 3-8-1, but that in itself is progress. For a team with playoff aspirations, the goal is to pile up wins wherever possible and with an expanded playoff bracket, the Browns are on their way.

The Browns still have a lot to prove, but they also have a substantial amount of room for growth, so what is true about the Browns a month into the 2020 season?

The offensive line is the Browns identity.

Sadly, the Browns were forced to prove it against the Dallas Cowboys when Nick Chubb went out in the first quarter with a knee injury. D'Ernest Johnson came in and ran for 95 yards on 13 carries and the team ran for 307 yards as a team at 7.7 yards per carry.

Through four games, the team has rushed for 818 yards at 5.9 yards per carry. Just how long they can keep this up remains to be seen, but it's difficult to stop a team that averages 204.5 yards on the ground per game.

Myles Garrett was an elite defensive end last year. What he's doing now is legendary.

The standard Garrett has been asked to play since he was drafted in 2017 has never been close to realistic. If he wasn't playing at a super human level, he wasn't doing enough. In his second season, he fell just short of setting the franchise record for sacks in a season with 13.5. Last year, the suspension ended what was a season playing at a defensive player of the year level.

This year, Garrett is actually playing at the super human level believed was the expectation. In the past month, Garrett has recorded ten solo tackles, five sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two. Garrett doesn't just get to the quarterback, but he gets the ball at an incredibly high rate.

It feels like it's simply a matter of time before Garrett is going to find his way to the quarterback and it's just a question of whether he will punch out the ball or not. And he's turning that into an art form.

The Browns defense is abysmal.

Linebacker and safety in particularly are a nightmare. Injuries have played a role, but the amount of coverage breakdowns this team has suffered have been unacceptable. They aren't running complicated schemes and the issues persist a month into the season.

The middle of the field in particular has been open for business every week. Dallas exploited it the most, which almost allowed them to come back from a 41-14 deficit. Whether it's simply getting better, changing personnel or something else, something has to give.

When teams are able to negate the defensive line, either by getting the ball out quickly or by exhausting them as was the case in Dallas, it's not difficult to find open options.

The Browns have averaged 31 points per game the first month of the season with 35, 34 and 49 points the last three games respectively. As nice as it would be to think the Browns can keep that up all year, there are going to be games where the Browns are in the are in the 20's and will need the defense to get stops and keep the opponent off the scoreboard.

Washington's dreadful offense is the only team the Browns have held below 30.

Baker Mayfield hasn't lost games, but he hasn't won them either.

The structure of the Browns offense has allowed them to ease Baker Mayfield in to this season, getting him comfortable within the offense. The past three weeks, he has been efficient, but hasn't been asked to win the game.

After an ugly start against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 540 yards, six touchdowns and an interception. Those are all trending in a good direction, even with the running game as potent as it is.

The number that needs to improve for Mayfield is yards per attempt. On the season, it's just 6.33 and over the past three games, it's actually lower at 6.27.

There are plenty of skeptics in terms of how good Mayfield can be. Every game, he has a stretch where he is dialed in and just dealing. The drive before the half against Dallas where they set up a field goal, Mayfield was great, throwing strike after strike to get down the field.

Odell Beckham is thriving. Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper are efficient. There's going to be a game, which could come up this week against the Indianapolis Colts or the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield is going to have to win a game and while he's shown capable, he needs to do it in 2020 in this offense and this team.

The NFL has become such a bloated league in terms of passing statistics as illustrated by the fact that Dak Prescott is on pace for 6,760 yards this season. Mayfield is currently on pace for 2,916 yards, 28 touchdowns and 8 interceptions and it feels like he's underwhelming. As the season progresses, he's going to have to do more, but it's important to keep perspective on what he's actually doing, even if the passing statistics aren't satisfying right now.

Kevin Stefanski's staff, particularly on offense, is pretty good.

The biggest issue this coaching staff has had so far this season has been taking their foot off the gas too early against the Dallas Cowboys. Other than that, through a month, they've been impressive.

Maybe the Browns could've been a little better with managing the clock at the end of the first half against Dallas, but they were balancing getting enough time off the clock to prevent them from getting the ball back while having enough time on the clock to run their drive. The last two plays weren't ideal and cost them a little time, but they were able to get the Cody Parkey field goal to end the half and got the ball back in the second half, enabling them to score 34 straight points and go up four scores.

The end around they used to seal the victory wasn't pulled out of thin air. In the first half, the Browns ran it and gained 23 yards. They came back to it and although Aldon Smith had a chance to make a play in the backfield, Odell Beckham was able to clear the tackle and the Browns set up the tunnel down the sideline, enabling him to score.

From the play calling operation to the overall strategy of the game, picking up on tendencies and exploiting weaknesses, the coaching staff has done a really nice job the first month into the season, including the fake punt against the Ravens. It was there. Execute it.

That's before mentioning just how great this offensive line has been under the guidance of Bill Callahan.

This team has plenty of room to grow.

The Browns have gotten off to a great start, but there's so much that can still improve. The defense can't play much worse. If their corners are healthy, that makes a big difference. The defensive line continues to be the engine, so hopefully Larry Ogunjobi's injury isn't serious. Getting Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn back to 100 percent would be great.

If they can find one decent linebacker and one decent safety on this team, that would be a major upgrade.

The Browns passing game can get better and become more explosive. Getting David Njoku back only adds to their options on offense. The Browns can live without Nick Chubb in the short term. Kareem Hunt played really well against Dallas, despite being limited. The rest is simply a product of the offensive line.