Cleveland Browns: 8 Reasons For Optimism Coming Out of the Bye

The Cleveland Browns had a successful first half of the season, earning a 5-3 record and putting themselves firmly in the playoff conversation.

There are reasons to be concerned about the Browns, particularly the defense that is often reduced to being a conscientious objector to offensive drives. The lack of an answer as to whether Baker Mayfield is their franchise quarterback is also a concern, given it could force them to change their offseason approach if that doesn't change.

To their credit, the Browns suffered a number of injuries to critical players and been able to win in spite of them. That fact alone is a testament to how much better this team is performing this season, but there are eight other reasons for to feel optimistic when the Browns return to the field November 15th.

1. Baker Mayfield is playing better.

The last two games before the bye week, Mayfield played well. He has to prove it against teams that can provide a pass rush and just have better defenses in general, but there were some really positive trends in those games between how accurate he was and how he attacked defenses. He's trending in a positive direction.

The loss of Odell Beckham hurts on multiple fronts, because ideally, Mayfield would be playing better and Beckham would benefit as a result. It's a questionable correlation to equate Beckham's injury with Mayfield's improved play, when Mayfield may have strides regardless of who was on the field.

Presumably, the break will help him get healthier from the rib injury he suffered against the Indianapolis Colts. He's been wearing a flak jacket with a specialized patch to cover the injured area.

Mayfield could and really should come out playing well against the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. That would be a six week runway to build up to games against the Tennessee Titans on the road and the Baltimore Ravens at home. Those games aren't be all, end all games, but they can't be disasters the way the Pittsburgh Steelers game was.

2. Nick Chubb will be back.

It's unclear if he'll be ready for the Texans game and given the way they have approached a few of their injuries, they might err on the side of caution with him. When it comes to their bigger games, he will be back and it's just impossible to downplay how good he is.

Kareem Hunt is a nice back. He's really beneficial in what he can offer in the passing game. He's just not Chubb. There are people who are putting some of Hunt's inconsistency on the absence of Wyatt Teller. Chubb was arguably the best back in the NFL with Greg Robinson, the worst season of Chris Hubbard's career and Eric Kush at right guard. He's a game changing player and the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals without him.

3. The offensive line will be whole.

Wyatt Teller will be back on the field against the Texans. The Browns took a precautionary approach with him against the Raiders, because he believed he was healthy enough to play and make an impact in that game.

Chris Hubbard played admirably against the Raiders, but against teams with impressive defensive line talent across from him, it was a struggle to run the ball. He's a satisfactory pass protector and for a sixth offensive lineman, he he has proven to be extremely valuable this season.

All of that said, with Teller on the field, the Browns ran the ball behind him a ton. With a group of talented blockers, they either simply ran behind the right guard spot or pulled him so he was leading the way. The wide trap with Teller kicking out to the left was one of the most potent plays the Browns had in their arsenal.

Teller was playing at an All-Pro level before the injury. His presence will be a massive boost and his transformation this season has been incredible. Always a reliable pass protector, he went from missing something as a run blocker to becoming dominant.

4. Jarvis Landry gets some deserved rest.

Landry is coming off of a game he'd like to forget, but he has been battling the hip issue and the cracked rib he suffered against the Indianapolis Colts. Whether the rib will be fully healthy in two weeks is unclear, but it should improve and he has been playing through a substantial amount of discomfort.

A healthier Landry becomes important since he becomes the top receiver with Beckham out for the rest of the year. They are gonna need critical plays from Landry and there have been games where he just didn't look himself, but it was covered up by success elsewhere. That will be more difficult to ignore when he's in the position of being the guy at wide receiver for this team.

5. Austin Hooper should become a bigger part of the offense.

Hooper missed the two games with the appendectomy and he was back for their last practice before the team shut it down for the bye. He has been a really good blocker for the Browns, but they haven't really gotten him going as a pass catcher.

The tight end screen they've employed with him has been a good way to get him the ball, but with Beckham out, they need to lean into their tight end position and specifically Hooper.

The fact he is full go when the Browns come back and practice is important, because the Browns have more time to change their offense as they are still adjusting to the loss of Beckham. Those reps are critical.

The Browns would be wise to utilize three tight end sets to dictate defensive personnel, forcing them to get bigger and slower, which would create an athletic advantage for the Browns offense.

6. The defensive line should be healthier.

As with everything defensive line, it starts with Myles Garrett, who will be fine coming off the bye. Overall, the entire defensive line has been dealing with nagging injuries this season. Olivier Vernon (abdominal), Adrian Clayborn (hip), Larry Ogunjobi (abdominal) and Sheldon Richardson (quad) have all been impacted with only Richardson playing every game.

The final game against the Raiders was a mess. Garrett couldn't play his normal workload and the defense completely fell apart. Richardson was able to force a field goal and Vernon had a couple sacks, but the group was so worn down, the floodgates opened and they couldn't do anything in the second half. It may well have been the worst game Ogunjobi's career.

In his press conference on Wednesday, general manager Andrew Berry said of Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, "It's been nice to see O.V. get healthy and obviously he made an impact for us this past Sunday. It'll be good to see Adrian get back to full speed after the bye."

Jordan Elliott may also benefit from the time off. As a rookie, he's done some really good things, but it's incredibly difficult to deal with the wear and tear, going against full grown men for eight games. He could be slightly rejuvenated and continue to show why he should ultimately be a bigger part of the defense in coming seasons.

7. Jacob Phillips could provide spark at linebacker.

Phillips was arguably the best linebacker in training camp on the team, despite being a rookie. Suffering knee injuries have snuffed out his ability to provide an impact this season to this point, but he hasn't been placed on injured reserve.

The Browns are likely to take a far more cautious approach to make sure he's fully healthy, but with as little as the Browns are getting out of the linebacker spot, it wouldn't take much for him to be able to see the field regularly and potentially improve the group.

Beyond the impact that could make for this season, it could reduce the burden on the organization to have to put in more effort than they would otherwise want to in order to fully address that position in the offseason.

8. The coaching staff could further progress.

The obvious benefit is Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff get two weeks to prepare for the Texans. It would be great if the Browns come out and really perform well against a team at the bottom of the standings at home.

From a broader perspective, the opportunity to take a macro look at the team can be beneficial. When the season starts, so much of the focus is what is happening in the moment and in that given week.

A self evaluation at the bye week can perhaps find some inefficiencies that can be corrected, getting back to things that might have worked earlier in the year and have been somewhat forgotten, combining them with what's working now.