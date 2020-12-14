Rickety Steelers Offense Assures Postseason Disappointment

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two games in a row, but their offense has struggled for the last two months and will be the reason they lose in the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense, as it currently stands, cannot run the ball whatsoever and is relying entirely on an increasingly immobile Ben Roethlisberger and his surgically repaired elbow to carry them to victory, who has been unwilling or unable to simply collapse forward for a single yard in key situations.

The Buffalo Bills might have been the worst possible matchup for the Steelers, but the Steelers haven't won a game against a good opponent in six weeks, have been running on fumes for weeks and they might simply be out of gas as a meaningful playoff contender while simultaneously leaving the door open for the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North division crown.

Since winning a big game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1st, the Steelers have defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and compromised version of the Ravens, the team has now lost back to back against against Washington and Buffalo.

The offensive line was living a lie entering the season and have endured an incredible amount of attrition, including losing their valuable swing man Matt Feiler and rookie Kevin Dotson with pectoral injuries against the Bills. They will likely be raiding their practice squad to fill out their depth chart for the remainder of the season.

David DeCastro is the team's best lineman as well as the key to their running game and he's been battling through injuries all season as has the overstated Maurkice Pouncey. Alejandro Villanueva is a fine pass protector, but he's not moving anyone off the line of scrimmage. That trio has simply gotten older and only DeCastro is really built to drive opponents off the ball.

While commentators are quick to point out how the Steelers don't give up sacks, it's almost entirely a product of the fact Ben Roethlisberger getting rid of the ball faster than any quarterback in the NFL. And when the team's passing is the only meaningful threat, it becomes easier to defend, even with all of the receiving options the Steelers have.

This is where the Bills had a specific advantage over other teams, because they had the personnel to cover the Steelers receivers long enough to make it difficult for Roethlisberger to find open targets in that time frame, resulting in a number of poor throws and a pair of dreadful interceptions, one of which went back for a touchdown.

Diontae Johnson might be their best option at creating separation, but the team is now weighing the cost benefit analysis of his drops compared to his impact, which played out live during the game as Johnson dropped multiple passes, then was benched for around two quarters before coming back in at the end of the game.

The Steelers running backs simply aren't good enough to make up for the issues up front and over the their three games, the team has rushed for a grand total of 136 yards on 51 carries, including just 21 yards against Washington.

By contrast, in the eight games Nick Chubb has played this season, he's had a carry for at least 21 yards in all of them.

The Steelers defense has sustained injuries this season, but they are still capable of being great as illustrated by their performance in the first half against the Bills. They generated pressure on Josh Allen, caused turnovers and put their offense in position to take control of the game.

In the second half, the defense was left on the field to languish as the Steelers struggled to sustain drives, which enabled the Bills to run a total of 71 offensive plays. By the end, the defense looked exhausted and resigned to their fate.

In the event the Steelers get a lead, they still have to pass to try to maintain possession, which affords opponents every opportunity to stop the clock and get the ball back.

The good news for the Steelers is they get to play the Cincinnati Bengals that have Penei Sewell reasons to lose the game. After that, the Steelers finish out the season against the Indianapolis Colts at home and the Browns on the road, which look increasingly problematic.

In the event the Browns win their next three, including the Baltimore Ravens followed by both New York teams and the Steelers lose one of their next two, the finale between the Browns and the Steelers will be for the AFC North crown.

The challenge for the Browns is they still might not be able to defend the Steelers passing attack. Assuming Steelers receivers catch the ball, the Browns still have yet to prove they can stop the sheer number of options the Steelers have at their disposal.

Meanwhile, if the Steelers can't sustain drives and their defense is hung out to dry as it was against the Bills, the Browns can outlast and overpower them.

Whether the Steelers get into the playoffs as a division winner or a wildcard berth, it's incredibly difficult to believe they can win multiple playoff games, despite the fact they are 11-2 and have the second best record in the NFL. The issues that could have the Steelers season come to a disappointing end would force them to answer some difficult questions and make major changes with their offensive approach.