Sunday General Manager Thoughts

The Cleveland Browns still don't have their general manager and this week saw George Paton, the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, take himself out of the running, opting to remain in the twin cities. To this point, the Browns have only interviewed two other candidates; Andrew Berry, the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, who has worked with the Browns for three years and Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots. The fact that Ossenfort and most any employee in the Patriots front office is a complete mystery has largely made this a two person discussion.

A significant amount of the reaction to Paton taking himself out of contention for the Browns GM job has been frustration, believing the Browns blew it. Despite the fact that the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are one of the only times Paton has even taken an interview, let alone two and national reports have Paton complimenting the Browns and where they are headed, but that he likes what he has in Minnesota and wants to continue it, there's this sense of doom from fans and some in the media.

It's certainly possible that Berry was the favorite of both Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta and ownership that Paton was turned off by the whole situation and structure, that he bailed in disgust. The problem with that theory is he interviewed twice. The Browns clearly had his interest enough to get him to come back a second time and if all of these things were so bad, that seems unlikely.

In this respect, it feels similar to the situation with Alex Mack, which was described by so many as Sashi Brown failing to re-sign the Pro Bowl center. In that circumstance, Mack wanted nothing else but the ability to choose where he played football, something he hadn't been able to do since his decision to attend Cal. The Browns made a great offer, one that tempted Mack and though he ultimately signed with the Atlanta Falcons, it was a difficult decision for him. That didn't stop many from running with the notion that the Browns simply didn't try to sign Mack and let him walk.

Paton might have been the best candidate for the job. He has the best resume of the candidates the Browns have interviewed. And partly because people believe that the Browns screwed up in failing to hire Paton as well as a disgust with the teams that combined for 1-31, many are attacking Berry as both being untalented and unqualified.

The Miami Dolphins this year with Brian Flores went 5-11 and the Buffalo Bills, who went 9-7 in 2017 under Sean McDermott were both less talented than the Browns that went 0-16. The Bills managed to win nine games that year with a -57 point differential. Hue Jackson was just a spectacular failure and just in how badly he mishandled and mistreated DeShone Kizer, he should never coach again.

The argument against Berry then boils down to the selection of Corey Coleman over Michael Thomas. Thomas is arguably the best receiver in football while Coleman, while being unbelievably talented, couldn't overcome his personal failings and grow up enough to be a consistently productive player for the Browns. The Browns failed to properly vet Coleman the person. The obvious flaw in this argument as it relates to Paton is the Minnesota Vikings picked after the Browns and then took Laquon Treadwell, who has been even worse than Coleman. So if taking Coleman is somehow disqualifying for Berry, taking Treadwell would just as disqualifying for Paton.

The same Paton was part of the front office that took Matt Kalil fourth overall in 2012 right after the Browns had selected Trent Richardson. Despite universal praise as a franchise tackle prospect, Kalil was a massive bust for the Vikings, went on to find a little success after leaving the Vikings before injuries fully derailed his career. Luke Kuechly, likely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, went ninth followed by Stephon Gilmore, who is currently the best corner in football and Fletcher Cox went 12th. Riley Reiff went 23rd, who the Vikings ultimately signed after leaving the Detroit Lions and Mitchell Schwartz, the best right tackle in the NFL, went 37th.

Anyone who has been around long enough to have a track record, has failures. It's possible that Paton was the best candidate for the job, but he's no longer an option. None of that makes Berry any less qualified or capable to do the job. And the notion that the Browns didn't add any talent to the team under Sashi Brown and Berry is disingenuous at best and dishonest at worst. That regime added talent, added draft capital and did a great job with the salary cap, setting up John Dorsey with an embarrassment of riches. Unfortunately, Dorsey proved embarrassing in handling those riches, squandering a historic amount of draft capital and salary cap space, leaving the Browns with a number of holes to be addressed for the incoming Browns general manager.

Paton is out of the mix. Berry is certainly a qualified and desirable option. The Browns interviewed Ossenfort. Unless the Browns plan to interview other candidates, it's time to get this hire done and the front office completed so they can properly evaluate their own roster while getting ready for free agency and the draft.