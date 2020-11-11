Texans the Opponent, But Sunday is About the Browns

The Cleveland Browns will host the Houston Texans on Sunday, but between having two weeks to prepare as well as getting a number players back from injury, this game is entirely about the Browns and the growth they've shown as a team. They are competing against themselves.

Yes, the Texans can win the game and they have a quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who is having a great season. Nevertheless, this game is about the tone the Browns set for the second half of the year.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has his first opportunity to show what he can do with more time to prepare against an inferior opponent. He's been effective with game planning and game management to this point, so it seems like this should be an opportunity for he and his staff to really shine.

The Browns have their entire team practicing as of Wednesday, which is a huge change from the last few weeks before the bye. Austin Hooper, Wyatt Teller and Nick Chubb will be back, even if it's not entirely clear yet how much Chubb will do this week.

With Odell Beckham out for the season, having had surgery to repair his torn ACL this week, this game should provide the clearest indication for how the Browns offense will adjust to life without him. A healthy Chubb goes back to being the centerpiece of the offense as he is the best player on that side of the ball, but when it comes to the passing game, Hooper should take on a larger role.

Rashard Higgins will also have plenty of opportunity to prove the chemistry he had with Baker Mayfield is valuable within this offense. He could end up with the lion's share of Beckham's reps.

All of this should work to benefit Mayfield and Stefanski knows it, which is part of why he said "I think he's ready to ascend," in regards to his quarterback in his press conference on Wednesday.

Two good games before the bye week, time to further recuperate from his rib injury, catch his breath with a better feel and more confidence within Stefanki's offense. Those games are hopefully a preview of things to come from Mayfield and gives the first year head coach confidence in his signal caller for the stretch run of the season.

If the running game returns to what it showed capable the first month of the season with Chubb and Teller in the lineup, leading the league in rushing yards, and adds a more dynamic passing attack, it becomes incredibly difficult to defend the Browns offense. That takes pressure off of an underpowered defense and puts it in better position to succeed.

The defense does have rookie linebacker Jacob Phillip practicing this week, which could provide some help there. A remarkably low bar doesn't ask Phillips for much to improve the situation.

It's more about the defensive line getting healthier. Olivier Vernon recorded two sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders and Adrian Clayborn is supposed to be back to full health, which would be a real benefit to the Browns. He played well before he sustained the strained hip against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording a sack in each game.

The biggest beneficiary of the week off may specifically be at defensive tackle. Larry Ogunjobi was clearly compromised and looked awful against the Raiders. Sheldon Richardson is usually inconsistent, but his play has been down since sustaining a quad injury he's been playing through. Last but certainly not least is Jordan Elliott, who isn't hurt, but is a rookie and the week off could prepare him for a productive second half to the season.

The opponent being the Texans isn't immaterial, but they aren't a good team and this would the case against any of the NFL's weaker opponents such as when the Browns went on the road to defeat the Bengals. The Browns can't take them for granted, but it's entirely about the statement they make both to the rest of the league as well as themselves in this game. It's a must win game in the sense that it would be an inexcusable loss, but the Browns should be extremely confident.

It's no longer about learning the offensive or defensive scheme. Now, it's about being able to use them to put pressure on the opponent. The Browns must come out of this game 6-3, but the focus should be on how the team has improved and how the team has evolved as it prepares to make a push for the postseason.