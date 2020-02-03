BrownsDigest
Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

Pete Smith

Super Bowl weekend served as a reminder where the Cleveland Browns hope to be. One of a the few teams to have never won or even participated in a Super Bowl, the Browns saw five of their former players including Mitchell Schwartz, Austin Reiter, Andrew Wylie, Cam Erving and Emmanuel Ogbah reach the pinnacle of achievement, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

If that wasn't enough, the night before, Lamar Jackson won the MVP unanimously, John Harbaugh won coach of the year and Greg Roman won assistant coach of the year from the Baltimore Ravens and former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu was announced as part of this year's inductess to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recent history hasn't been kind to the Browns and the present and future could be far better, but it won't be easy. The Ravens are coming off of a 14-2 season and there's every reason to believe they can remain a dominant team next year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers both appear to be headed for improved seasons in 2020. 

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, it can be daunting, but hopefully steels their determination to get the Browns to the playoffs and further. Last year, Baker Mayfield was co-rookie of the year along with Saquon Barkley and there was a palpable amount of excitement for what the Browns could be, only to have it largely wasted by a combination of injuries, John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens, which has snuffed out so much of the enthusiasm for the team as they prepare for next season. Now the Browns have a number of holes to address on their roster, but it doesn't change what this team can be with a productive offseason and better coaching.

They still have an incredibly talented young quarterback in Baker Mayfield, one of the best defensive players in the league in Myles Garrett, a great back in Nick Chubb, a talented corner in Denzel Ward and they are all still early in their careers. It's up to this regime to get them to play up to their potential and continue to add talent to this group, so they can deliver on the promise they had last year and carry it over into more success.

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

by

JPBinCLE

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55