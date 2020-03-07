Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

With only seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, one of the potential avenues for the Cleveland Browns to add help will be undrafted free agents. Particularly at a position like linebacker, which tends to provide players that can find ways to contribute even if it's just for special teams, it could ease the burden of the picks they have as well as free agency.

Of the three players mentioned, perhaps only Davion Taylor of Colorado seems likely be drafted and that's more about his impact on special teams than at linebacker, at least early in his career. It wouldn't be a surprise to see all three end up undrafted and teams like the Browns trying to convince them to sign and go to camp.

Davion Taylor, Colorado

Height: 6' 5/8"

Weight: 228 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.49

Broad Jump: 10'1"

Vertical Jump: 35"

3-Cone Drill: 6.96

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26

Bench Press: 21 Reps

Production: 57 solo tackles (11.2 percent) in 2019.

Taylor's athleticism is obvious on the field. He can fly. His ability to get to his drops and close ground is remarkable. Taylor is a linebacker that moves fast for a safety.

The issue with Taylor is he's still new to the game. He basically didn't play football in high school at all, so everything he's learned has been at Colorado under Mel Tucker. And he's regarded as a high aptitude, willing learner, but his lack of experience still shows up at times.

He will have coverage breakdowns, show poor eye discipline and just need be where he should be on occasion, be in the passing or running game. Taylor is not afraid of contact, showing pretty good strength taking on blocks, but his technique for shedding them isn'tt where it should be.

When he's right, Taylor can be impressive in coverage, taking backs out of the backfield or dropping into zone coverage. He can make plays in the open field or blitz. Taylor will throw his body around and plays with great effort.

He should be on every coverage unit for special teams, potentially becoming an impact player there. If his development continues, he could find himself in the mix at weak side linebacker for a team.

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Age: 22 (Born February 26th, 1998)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 230 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.67

Broad Jump: 9'11"

Vertical Jump: 33.5"

3-Cone Drill: 6.93

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.34

Bench Press: 26 Reps

Production: 47 solo tackles (11 percent) in 2018.

Bachie tested really well as an athlete. There are flashes of it on tape, but it caught people by surprise because he largely looks like a limited middle linebacker that is a solid athlete going forward, willing to take on contact and make a bunch of tackles. On tape, he doesn't offer as much as he should going backward and looks like he's largely a B gap to B gap player. Part of the challenge with Bachie is getting all of that athleticism out of him.

The other issue for Bachie is he was suspended eight games in 2019 as a result of testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Teams are going to have to investigate that and figure out if those drugs are why he tested so well, that he effectively won't be able to function without them or if it's something more benign.

Shaun Bradley, Temple

Height: 6' 1/2"

Weight: 235 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.51

Broad Jump: 10'7"

Vertical Jump: 32.5"

3-Cone Drill: 7.07

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24

Bench Press: 24 Reps

Production: 62 solo tackles (10.1 percent) in 2019.

Bradley was an undersized middle linebacker at Temple. He played well enough for the Owls, but he clearly doesn't belong at that position. He's a weak side backer if he's anything in the NFL. His speed and athleticism are fantastic, but he's feast or famine with dealing with contact.

Bradley also misses a frustrating amount of tackles. He doesn't bring his legs enough and ends up short or just falls off and at times, they are impact plays if he can finish them. There's a ton of production left on the field because he simply doesn't finish the play. With development, if he can simply finish all the plays that are there for the taking, he might be a solid backup linebacker. Because of his athleticism, teams may be willing to see if he shows enough in camp to try to get him to their practice squad.