Watch: The Impact of Myles Garrett
During the Cleveland Browns Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their best player Myles Garrett shined once again. Garrett had 1.5 sacks, eight pressures, and a tipped pass resulting in an interception.
Garrett makes an impact far past what shows up on the stat sheet. Browns Digest’s Abby Mueller talks a bit about Garrett’s impact here:
