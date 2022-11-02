Watch: The Impact of Myles Garrett

A short look at the impact that Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett makes.

During the Cleveland Browns Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their best player Myles Garrett shined once again. Garrett had 1.5 sacks, eight pressures, and a tipped pass resulting in an interception.

Garrett makes an impact far past what shows up on the stat sheet. Browns Digest’s Abby Mueller talks a bit about Garrett’s impact here:





