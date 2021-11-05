Where does the Browns offense go now?

The Cleveland Browns are essentially picking up where they left off at the close of the 2020 season, which means there are new issues they have to address.

While wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from the team frees them up in some capacities, they now have some issues to address on the offensive end.

The team now essentially picks up where they left off to end the 2020 season. First and foremost, they need quarterback Baker Mayfield to return to his 2020 ways when he consistently made the correct decisions in a timely fashion.

While he hasn't been awful, Mayfield's play this year is a far cry from what we saw to close the season. With Beckham out of the fold, this could improve, mainly because Mayfield can now focus on what is in front of him.

At times this year, it has felt like Mayfield is playing two different games. He is processing what is in front of him while also trying to make the hero play. This approach has always served him poorly, as he is at his best when he can play instinctual football.

With that being said, there are other issues that this offense has to overcome. Beckham was the only downfield receiver that opposing teams respected, and now they can take away the run game without fear of getting burnt downfield.

Cleveland needs a few young receivers to step up and assume these duties. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is likely to take Beckham's role: he has the necessary athleticism and frame to generate explosive plays.

Peoples-Jones appeared to be carving out a role in the offense before an injury in warmups against Denver derailed his momentum. He is expected to be active against Cincinnati, and the young wideout has to generate downfield offense to keep the offense out of a proverbial phone booth.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz could also see the field for the same reasons. He played a lot during the beginning of the year, but when Beckham returned from injury, his snaps plummeted.

Cleveland drafted Schwartz to get more speed on the field in these scenarios. The three-receiver sets will consist of Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins. Peoples-Jones is the only dynamic athlete out of the three, which is where Schwartz comes into play.

Additionally, the offensive line needs to return to form in the run game. They have pass-protected well all year but have yet to put together an effort reminiscent of their 2020 selves.

Many inconsistencies upfront can be attributed to injuries, as both tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, have struggled with injuries this year. Conklin will be out again this week, but the Browns still can roll out a comfortable starting five that should get the job done.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski's pass offense is designed to be triggered by a devastating rushing attack. Last season, Mayfield operated from clean pockets partly because of the line and because defenses had to overcommit to stopping the run.

The windows in this passing attack will become much smaller if the opposition figures out how to stop the run. Cleveland has still been one of the league's elite run teams, but they need to improve to counteract Beckham's absence.

The offense can both maintain and even improve without Beckham. The back half of the 2020 season should be evidence enough, but several things have to go right for the Browns to get on track.

The tight ends will also play an integral part in the turnaround of this unit. Stefanski's system is lethal when all three tight ends are at the height of their powers, and all have had their moments this year.

Tight end David Njoku is the most reliable target remaining, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. He leads the team in all major statistical categories despite going missing for several games. Becoming the top option should serve him well, and he could open this offense up downfield similarly to Peoples-Jones.

The other two haven't gotten much recognition this year, but both have played well. Austin Hooper has done an admirable job with the designed touches this year, contract aside, and is a piece they like to feature heavily.

Second-year tight end Harrison Bryant is getting open a lot; he just hasn't gotten the volume. The offense hummed last season when he got involved, and Cincinnati could be a potential breakout game for him.

Replacing a superstar wide receiver is never easy, but the Browns can still put up points in bunches. They need to correct a few things but have everything in place to make some noise down the stretch.

