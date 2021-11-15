Where The Cleveland Browns Must Improve Or The Season Is A Wash

A look at a couple things the Cleveland Browns need to do to get this thing right.

Losing is always hard on a team, but losing 45-7 is going to be even harder. That’s exactly what the Cleveland Browns were in for yesterday against the New England Patriots. Cleveland was simply bullied for sixty minutes of football and it was not close.

The Browns are now 5-5 on the season and their backs are against the wall. It may look dark, but there is still hope. The boat can still be steered the right way. It is not going to be an easy feat by any means. Cleveland needs to likely go 6-1 over their next seven games, 5-2 at worst.

11-6 will surely get you in the playoffs. 10-7 might, but it is less likely. Losses against the Chargers and Patriots make it a tough bridge to cross when it comes to getting a wildcard spot with a 10-7 record. Maybe winning the division is more likely, but that is going to be just as tough.

Cleveland simply needs to take it one week at a time from here on out and focus on a few things in particular.

Beat Lions and execute

The Browns simply have to bounce back this week and get to 6-5, then they will deal with the Baltimore Ravens. A chance to bounce back comes against the Detroit Lions, a team that has yet to win a game. Cleveland can’t overlook the Lions, but will be undoubtedly favored and should win convincingly at home.

Not only do the Browns need to bounce back, they need to play well. An ugly win against the Lions would not give much optimism going forward into the Ravens twice in three weeks. Cleveland simply has to play better on both sides of the football.

Baker Mayfield needs to have a bounce back week if he plays against the Lions. Cleveland’s quarterback needs to play well after his bad outing against the New England Patriots. Though, it was not just Mayfield, the team played bad overall.

Browns gave up 45 points. An outing for the Browns’ defense similar to the one against the Minnesota Vikings or Cincinnati Bengals would be ideal and a confidence boost. The motto one week at a time has it’s focus on the Lions.

Get more out of safety play

Mac Jones absolutely destroyed the Browns, he looked like a seasoned vet. It was not that he did anything special, he took what the defense gave him. Coming into the season the Browns looked to be very good on defense, especially on the back end.

To this point the safety position has been mediocre at best. John Johnson III has had some good moments, but has to continue to play free majority of the time simply because no one else can. Ronnie Harrison has been a negative in coverage and the Browns can’t rely on him there. Grant Delpit is inconsistent, but has flashed.

Best case scenario is Delpit puts some work together and the Browns don’t have to operate with Harrison on the field, besides in certain packages. An ideal Browns defense would have Johnson moving around, Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out on the defense at the same time. This gives the Browns flexibility and versatility, Harrison doesn’t offer a ton of either.

It may not be this season, but when Delpit can win-over Harrison’s role, it will be for the best of the team. Before the season Harrison looked primed for some sort of extension. At this point I would not even think about extending Harrison.

There are other problems on the defense, such as linebackers being burnt toast. A lot of it has to do with bad interior play putting them in a bad spot. But, the safety position needs figured out.

Offensive consistency

On their first drive Cleveland found the end zone against the Patriots, it would be the only time that the Browns would score. The rest of the game plenty went wrong and little went right. Offensive line was in shambles, missed throws and questionable play calling and execution were all present.

Jedrick Wills Jr. had a bad game, but there is no reason to believe that he will not bounce back. The Browns are without Jack Conklin a few more weeks at least, that problem will eventually fix itself. At that point the hope is that Cleveland can stay healthy up front. Not only will that help the offense, but it will protect the beat up quarterback.

Mayfield has to be better. There is no question that he is pretty hurt. But, if he is going to be out there he is expected to play well. Kevin Stefanski must put him in a spot to exceed and help out with comfortability. Quick passes, bootlegs and play action should all be a huge part of the offense, it has been lacking.

Nick Chubb should be back against the Lions and Kareem Hunt will return before long. The name of the game for the Browns’ offense is to run the ball and run the ball well. Getting back to those roots will be pivotal for any playoff hopes.

Cleveland doesn’t have a wide receiver outside of Donovan Peoples-Jones that is ready to beat a defense. This is a problem and there probably isn’t an immediate fix. Playing around that and doing other things can mask it for the time being.

The Browns seem to be down right now, but they’re not out. String together a couple wins in a row and you’re right back in this thing. Lose a couple more games and more questions will arise. Cleveland’s next few weeks will tell all.

