Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.
Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done.
Abby Mueller of Browns Digest takes a look at why the Browns offense is humming:
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns
Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor
Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half
Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game
Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup
Read More
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns
Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever
What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns
SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited