Browns Were Never Getting Russell Wilson, But the Trade Creates Opportunity

The trade by the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks has produced some handwringing among Cleveland Browns fans, but that move has created an opportunity that is attractive and more reasonable.

The news of the Denver Broncos trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has resulted in expected fallout across the league among fanbases including the Cleveland Browns. There are several reasons the Broncos were the right team to make this deal and the Browns weren't. Additionally, a new opportunity may have presented itself as a result of the deal that the Browns might be more inclined to pounce.

The Broncos consummated the deal they were expected to make the entire offseason, acquiring the best veteran quarterback available. It happened to be Wilson, which made sense given the current state of the Seahawks, which has devolved into one of the worst rosters in the league. The Broncos had the roster, the picks and the will to make a blockbuster deal. Anything short of a Super Bowl victory will be a disappointment in Denver.

As much as a team like the Browns would love to have Wilson as their team's quarterback, they weren't in position to lure Wilson to Cleveland nor were they going to be able to outbid the Broncos.

The Broncos are primed to make a championship run not unlike the Los Angeles Rams were the year before when they acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The difference between where the Broncos sit and the Browns is clear and is likely going to play itself out between free agency and the NFL Draft.

The Broncos have a trio of wide receivers that includes Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. Even if there are questions about Jeudy's development, that group is good enough to compete and an attraction for a passer like Wilson. Wilson should only elevate them further. The Browns are likely going to move on from Jarvis Landry and the best receiver heading into the 2022 season is Donovan Peoples-Jones. Jones looks like he's headed towards being a good player, but Wilson isn't waiting around for that to happen. And even factoring in a player like David Njoku, it's still not a particularly attractive setup. He might as well have stayed in Seattle and thrown passes to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Let's get back to that in a minute. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are terrific, but how many quarterbacks are overjoyed at their ability to turn around and hand the ball off? They want to go out and win games and have the weapons to do it. Broncos running back back Javonte Williams is a nice player in his own right. A focus for the Browns will be creating a wide receiver room that is good for their quarterback. Currently, that's Baker Mayfield, but if it isn't, whether in 2022 or heading into the 2023 season, it needs to be better if they want to lure a veteran passer or empower a rookie. Make no mistake. Russell Wilson got what he wanted in going to Denver. This deal doesn't get done without his consent. Beyond what the Browns had to offer Wilson, they didn't have as much to offer the Seahawks either. The trade that sent Von Miller to the Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl, netted the Broncos a second and third round pick. A haul for half a season of work. Having those extra picks empowered the Broncos to make a bigger offer, which ended up including two first round picks and two second round picks as well as a fifth and three players, sending a fourth back to Seattle for some reason. The Broncos will still have the Rams second round pick and two third round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. That could be ammunition for a further trade or simply allow them to get young, cost controlled players that might be able to aid in a Super Bowl run, perhaps bolstering a talented defensive unit. As frustrating as it might be for some to accept the Browns didn't make a play for Wilson, it was never a realistic outcome. What might happen, however, would be making a play for Tyler Lockett. The Browns need to make upgrades in the receiver room and Lockett is an excellent receiver. He will be 30 in September and the Seahawks are going to be a bottom feeder at least in the short term. Lockett is unlikely to be a factor by the time the Seahawks are fighting for the postseason again. Even with Wilson having a down year by his standards due to the finger injury he suffered, Lockett still averaged 11 yards per target and has been one of the most consistently efficient receivers in the league. For his career, he's averaging 9.7 yards per target, which is likely to be a major attraction for the Browns and a head coach like Kevin Stefanski, who runs an offense that seeks to maximize it.

Lockett could help create spacing, something the Browns desperately need. He can get open, attack vertically and would be the best threat with the ball in his hands after the catch on the team. Going from Wilson to Mayfield may subject him to some regression, but it would provide a boost to the Browns offense.

The hitch is his contract. Lockett is under contract through 2025. A team might be likely to inclined to get out of it ahead of the 2024 season when his base salary becomes $15.3 million and he will be 32. That's not the problem.

If the Seahawks move Lockett, they would have to eat a total of $28.2 million in guaranteed money. They can afford to do it, but they are likely to require the team looking to acquire Lockett give a little more to do it.

Lockett's base salary would be just $3 million in 2022 and then $9.7 million in 2023, which only adds to the value of the move, because it allows them plenty of cap room to improve or maintain the rest of the roster.

A deal perhaps revolving around one of the two third round picks the Browns have, the Seahawks could get another draft asset to help rebuild their roster and help them create cap space in the long run.

The Browns weren't getting Russell Wilson, but they might be able to acquire Tyler Lockett and that would make a meaningful difference for the Browns the next few seasons.