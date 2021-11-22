Winners & Losers: Browns Hold On Against Lions

A look at who stood out and who did not during the Cleveland Browns 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Cleveland is now back above the .500 mark and site at 6-5 after a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. Not a pretty win by any means necessary, but you take a win anytime you can get it in the NFL. That is just how it goes.

Now, it is time for the Browns to take on the Baltimore Ravens twice in three weeks, with an off week in between. This will be the single most important stretch of the season.

A few players stood out for the Browns, while one player once again did not help his team very much.

Nick Chubb

Last week Chubb was out and on the COVID-19 list. This week the star running back rumbled for 130 yards on the ground and ran hard all day long. Chubb had two catches for 14 yards and one went for a score. With Kareem Hunt out Chubb needs to do those kind of things, such as be involved in the passing game. He did just that and was easily Sunday’s MVP for the Browns. Without Chubb and the next guy we will talk about, the Browns give Detroit their first win of the season.

Wyatt Teller

Just a couple of weeks ago the Browns opted to make Teller one of the highest paid guards in the NFL, for good reason. There were a couple hiccups on Sunday, but overall Teller was his normal self. Cleveland’s star right guard sealed some key blocks on some big runs, notably one to put the game away. Week in and week out you can count on this guy to lay someone on their rear end if he is pulling left and the Browns love to do it. Teller was great on his birthday.

Denzel Ward

Over the last couple of weeks Ward has looked the part of a lockdown corner. Even Myles Garrett has called him such in a press conference. Ward picked up his second interception on the season against the Lions widen Tim Boyle tried to go very deep. Ward has exception speed and essentially ran the route for Boyle, used concentration and picked off the pass late in the game. A former first round pick that is in his fourth year and is due to be paid soon.

Losers:

Baker Mayfield

I said it last week and I will say it again, if you are healthy enough to play then you should be expected to perform. Mayfield hit a couple nice throws on Sunday against the Lions. But, more often was Mayfield sailing passes and throwing passes that were not catchable. Cleveland’s quarterback doesn’t look comfortable in the pocket and it’s a worry every time he drops back. Mayfield through two interceptions on Sunday and was just 15-for-29 with 176 yards. Cleveland is going to need their quarterback to make plays down the stretch run if they want any chance at the playoffs and the current quarterback play won’t get it done. Another Sunday with plenty left on the table for Mayfield.