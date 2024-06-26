3 Cleveland Browns Players With The Most To Lose In Training Camp
On Monday, we broke down the three Cleveland Browns players that had the most to gain in training camp next month. Three guys who could potentially make some noise and move up the depth chart.
So now, we will explore the inverse: the three Browns players that have the most to lose in training camp and should be looking over their shoulder.
Let's get to it.
Jerome Ford, RB
I actually listed Jerome Ford as one of two Cleveland players who could potentially break out in 2024 based on the opportunity in front of him.
Nick Chubb is recovering from a gruesome knee injury he suffered early last season, and while he has actually not ruled out a Week 1 return, the chances of him being back on the field that early seem very, very slim.
Ford took over as the Browns' No. 1 running back after Chubb went down in 2023, but he wasn't all that inspiring, rushing for 813 yards and four touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry. On the plus side, he caught 44 passes for 319 yards and five scores, so he did exhibit some promise as a receiver out of the backfield.
Still, he didn't do enough last season to entirely solidify himself as Cleveland's unquestioned featured back, and free-agent signing D'Onta Foreman will be challenging him for touches.
Ford needs to exercise caution here. He racked up 204 carries in 2023, but Foreman totaled 109 totes in just nine games with the Chicago Bears. If Ford has a poor showing in training camp and preseason, he could end up losing his starting job.
Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore didn't exactly get off on the right foot this offseason when he missed the start of voluntary workouts because he wasn't happy with his contract.
Moore has just one year remaining on his deal, but he hasn't exactly produced to the level where he could have enough clout to engage in such behavior.
The 24-year-old hauled in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut campaign with the Browns last season. Decent numbers? Sure. Enough to skip out on offseason activities? Probably not.
Moore was Cleveland's No. 2 receiver in 2023, but due to the arrival of Jerry Jeudy and the emergence of second-year pass-catcher Cedric Tillman in OTAs and minicamp, Moore may be sliding down the depth chart even further.
As a matter of fact, there has been some chatter that Moore could plummet all the way to fourth on the depth chart, which would be a rather stark drop considering he was the club's top option behind Amari Cooper six months ago (well, for wide outs, anyway).
Perhaps the Browns really didn't like Moore's attempt at making a statement last month. Or, maybe they just think Tillman may be a better fit for the offense in 2024.
Whatever the case may be, Moore appears to be in grave danger of fading into essential irrelevancy in Cleveland.
Jack Conklin, OT
When the Browns signed Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million free-agent deal in March 2020, they thought they were getting an elite tackle who would hold down the fort for years to come.
And you know what? Early on, that seemed to be exactly what would occur.
Conklin earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in his first season with Cleveland, marking the second time he achieved such an honor.
Since then, however, Conklin's stay with the Browns has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster, and to no real fault of his own.
The 29-year-old has played in a grand total of 22 games over the last three campaigns. Multiple injuries limited him to seven contests in 2021, but after participating in 14 games the following year, Cleveland handed Conklin a four-year, $60 million extension.
The early returns on that new deal have been regrettable to say the least, as Conklin tore his ACL and MCL in Week 1 last September.
Conklin is making his way back and should absolutely be ready for the start of the season, but given his recovery period and how impressive Dawand Jones looked for stretches in 2023, the former Tennessee Titans star may seriously have to worry about getting benched.
There has already been some speculation that Conklin could end up losing his job to Jones, particularly if the tandem of Jones and Jedrick Wills effectively manages at the tackle positions while Conklin is sidelined.
There is no question that Conklin is a phenomenal offensive lineman when healthy, but there is legitimate doubt that he will ever truly be 100 percent ever again.
It seems hard to fathom given where Conklin once stood, but it stands to reason that he could find himself riding the bench in 2024.