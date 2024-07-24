3 Players Who Could Become Feel Good Story Of Browns Training Camp
It wouldn't be NFL training camp season without a few feel good story for fans to latch onto.
Cleveland Browns training camp almost always seems to produce an overnight star, usually in the form of a lesser known player who has a big preseason game or a string of good practices. Fans eat it up, and those once unknown depth players suddenly become household names that the entire fan base is rallying behind.
There's no telling who may emerge as the feel good story of Browns training camp this year, but there are a few worthy candidates to keep an eye on:
1) Michael Woods II
Woods enters camp in the middle of telling his very own comeback story. After rupturing his Achilles last summer working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson, the third-year wideout out of Oklahoma is hoping to earn a spot on the Browns 53-man roster. It's a straight out of an episode of Hard Knocks. The HBO cameras won't be rolling in West Virginia or Berea to capture it this year, but that doesn't mean the fans won't be paying attention.
In his rookie year Woods saw minimal action, making five catches for 45 yards in 10 games. Before the injury last summer though, Woods had built up some solid momentum out of spring ball prior to the 2023 campaign. One year later he's right in the thick of a pretty deep wide receiver room. A memorable preseason could see him land more than a spot on the Browns 53-man roster but also a spot in the hearts of Browns fans everywhere.
2) Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson
The Browns sixth-round pick this year is quite the character, which makes him a prime candidate to become a feel good story of camp. During his first media availability during rookie minicamp he showed off some of that personality, but what was also on display was his maturity as a person and a player. Watson was arrested for a DUI during his six years at Mississippi State and didn't hide from the fact that it wasn't his greatest moment. In his own words, he was "young and dumb," at the time. He seems to have used the moment as a learning experience.
That maturity was on display in his decision to return to college last year for a sixth season. While some may view being an older player entering the NFL as a negative, Watson believes he just wasn't ready for the NFL at the time. With an extra year of college experience under his belt, he looks to make an immediate impact for the Browns, particularly on special teams. Training camp and the preseason may give him the platform to show off his unique personality.
3) Jowon Briggs
Briggs is another rookie for the Browns this year, which is reason enough to consider him a potential feel good story. But Briggs personal story is pretty remarkable. He's chasing his football dream while managing a family of five. It's nothing new for the 22-year-old, who decided to transfer from Virginia to Cincinnati in 2021 to be closer to family who could help he and his now wife take care of their first-born son.
Money was also a problem at the time, considering Briggs wasn't exactly swimming in NIL deals. In order to support his family he picked up a job as a manager at Chick'nCone, building his work schedule around his football practice schedule. Now he's hoping to leave the side-job life behind and make football his full-time thing. Did I mentioned he's also an accomplished musician who can play upwards of 10 different instruments? With a made for Hollywood story, Briggs is sure to captivate Browns fans in the coming weeks, especially if he makes a run at a roster spot.