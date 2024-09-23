Browns Digest

3 Stars For Cleveland Browns In Loss To New York Giants

Despite falling to 1-2 on the year after losing 21-15 to the New York Giants, here were three stars for the Cleveland Browns.

Cole McDaniel

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches the ball under coverage by New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, leading to the team falling to 1-2 on the year. Coming into this game, Cleveland was expected to win, got the better start to the game and then everything fell apart. This 21-15 loss to the Giants feels like an early season gut punch.

Despite many questions surrounding the chances for the Browns this season for countless reasons, there were a few players who deserve some recognition.

Here are the three stars of this game for Cleveland.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper had been nothing short of disappointing and abysmal in the first two games of the season. The talented veteran wide receiver had numerous drops in important situations against both the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooper needed to bounce back and he did just that against the Giants.

The Browns' No. 1 wide receiver hauled in seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully this is a sign of more good things to come for Cooper.

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks is another veteran that this team will be counting on this season. The Mike linebacker made some nice plays against the run on Sunday and showed why he is a stout player in the middle.

Hicks was the third leading tackler on the day with eight total tackles (5 solo) and one tackle for loss as well.

Linebacker on the field during game.
Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are a dangerous duo next to each other in the second level of the Browns defense.

Corey Bojorquez

It's certainly a bad game when the punter is getting recognition, yet Bojorquez does always deserve the occasional shoutout as well. On six punts, he sent the ball a total of 306 yards down the field.

His longest punt was a booming 64-yard punt and he averaged 51 yards per attempt.

Punter and kicker celebrate together.
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) celebrates his 51-yard field goal with punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

His ability to flip the field will be critical for Cleveland if they can't get the offense going this year.

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. 

