3 Under The Radar Roster Needs For Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' primary roster needs are pretty clear at this point. We know they have issues at quarterback, running back and along their offensive line.
But are there some other under-the-radar holes that could use patching?
Here are three needs for the Browns most people aren't discussing.
Safety
Grant Delpit is very impressive, but the Browns could definitely stand to upgrade the other safety position.
Juan Thornhill is on injured reserve, so Ronnie Hickman is currently filling in opposite Delpit. But even when Thornhill is healthy, Cleveland isn't entirely set in this category.
The Browns just locked up Delpit on a contract extension, so they may not want to spend too much more money on a position that has been largely marginalized in the modern NFL. However, they may want to utilize a draft pick at that spot. And given that safeties don't make all that much money as it is today, Cleveland may even be able to nab a really good one on a solid price in free agency.
Defensive tackle
The Browns are absolutely loaded at defensive end and edge rusher, but they aren't exactly fortified in terms of their interior defensive line.
Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson are nice players, but neither are elite. Plus, Harris is already 33 years old. Cleveland tried to solidify the position by drafting Mike Hall Jr., but Hall's off-the-field issues have thrown a wrench into things.
The Browns may be wise to use another draft pick at defensive tackle in April, or perhaps they can swing a trade for a younger player at that spot.
Even last year when Cleveland had the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL, it was only decent against the run, indicating the need for a better presence up front.
Linebacker
Outside of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns are fairly thin at linebacker.
They added Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks this past offseason, but those two seem like temporary stopgaps rather than long-term solutions.
Cleveland could use another versatile player alongside of Owusu-Koramoah, which would also make life easier for Myles Garrett and Co. up front.
The Browns rely more on their defensive ends to rush the passer, so they don't have to add a star edge rusher here. Maybe just add someone who is more consistent at stopping the run.