4 Burning Browns Questions Including: What Will Cleveland Do With Surplus Of Quarterbacks?
In one month the Browns will be packing their bags and heading back to White Sulpher Springs, W. Va. for a nine-day stay at the Greenbrier Resort to open up training camp. There will be plenty of questions that await them as they sort out the roster ahead of the 2024 season.
Here are this week's 4 Burning Browns questions:
What will Cleveland do with their surplus of quarterbacks at the conclusion of training camp?
Along with Deshaun Watson's continued progression from rehab, this will be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow during training camp. We can safely assume Jameis Winston will be the No. 2 QB as well. But the battle for the No. 3 spot will be fascinating.
On one hand you have 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who the Browns really like as a developmental player and potential long-term backup. On the other hand they signed former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley this offseason who brings some valuable experience to the table and could certainly win the job outright.
What unfolds after they settle on one or the other for the third-string QB is where the fun begins. Just last year general manager Andrew Berry flipped Josh Dobbs into a fifth-round pick at the end of training camp. Maybe he tries swinging something similar with a QB needy team using DTR or Huntley.
Should the Browns really extend Jedrick Wills before he plays this season?
Two separate NFL insiders suggested this last week, so I understand the timing of the questions here. Recognizing that Albert Breer's point on starting caliber left tackles being hard to come by is a valid one, I wouldn't rush to extend Wills just yet. I think there's a misconception out there that Wills has been totally unplayable and that's just not true. Still, there's been enough inconsistencies in his performance to feel that the Browns need to see more before committing to him long term.
I'm curious to see if new offensive coach Andy Dickerson can finally pull the full potential out of Wills. If he can't, Berry has done a respectable job of hitting on offensive line talent so maybe they can use their first, first-round pick in four years on the position. It goes without saying that Amari Cooper's contract situation is the more pressing one right now.
The Browns hired a Dr. Dustin Nabhan to oversee athlete health and performance. How significant is this move after Cleveland had such an injury plagued season in 2023?
It's a good question given the exuberant number of injuries the Browns dealt with a year ago. And while some of those (like Nick Chubb's unfortunate knee injury) are unavoidable freak things, it's the soft tissue injuries that are key here. Nabhan has a background in injury prevention and so if he can yield his expertise to Browns players in order to help players avoid lingering muscle strains or ailments of that nature, that's great news for the overall health and safety of the team. As we know, it's often the healthiest teams that are playing deep into January or February.
Are there any areas that the Browns are still lacking ahead of training camp that they may look to bolster?
I think overall Cleveland feels really good about the state of their roster leading into training camp later next month. They have a really deep running back room. Assuming they work things out with Cooper and he shows up the wide receiver room is in good shape with the addition of Jerry Jeudy. The o-line has a lot of depth after getting ravaged by injuries last year. I also think the secondary and the defensive line are well endowed.
The one area that maybe could use another body is tight end. The Browns lost Harrison Bryant in free agency to the Raiders back in March. Jordan Akins is solid and has history with Watson, so we'll see if he can get back to producing more consistently. He did have a career year in 2022. I am intrigued by the addition of hybrid tight end Giovanni Ricci but he's never produced more than 100 yards in a single season so I'm not holding my breathe. We'll see as training camp progresses if the Browns feel the need to add to that room behind David Njoku.