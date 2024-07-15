4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Will Amari Cooper Show Up To Camp?
In one week, Browns rookies will report to Berea for the opening of training camp. Veterans will follow suit one day later and the team will be off to the Greenbrier Resort to start practicing ahead of the 2024 season.
Football is that close, and as Cleveland prepares for some big decisions in the weeks as they formulate their roster, let's answer another round of burning Browns questions:
1) Will Amari Cooper really not show up to training camp?
If you had asked me even a couple weeks ago I would have probably said Cleveland will open up camp without Cooper. However, I've started to wonder if the fines for missing days of camp will just be too much for Cooper to eat for an extended period of time. Teams are allowed to fine players up to $50K for each day they are unexcused from training camp. That adds up pretty quickly.
Perhaps Cooper will skip the Greenbrier portion of camp to continue making his statement, then show up when the team returns to Berea looking to get a deal done. Or he could go the "hold-in" route the entire time, be present to avoid fines but not necessarily participate in practice. We'll see, but I don't anticipate him missing an extended period of camp.
2) There is a lot to sort out further down the wide receiver depth chart. Could Michael Woods II make the Final 53-man roster?
Michael Woods II is actually one of the more fascinating stories to follow in the Browns wide receiver room this year. We can pretty comfortably project that Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are all in good standing to earn roster spots at this point. As the most recent draft pick Jamari Thrash may be in good shape to make the 53 as well, so long as he doesn't have a dud camp.
There's less certainty around the next group of players that includes Woods, David Bell, James Proche II and Jaelon Darden among a few others. Woods flashed some encouraging things two years back in his rookie camp, but didn't play a lot during that season. His second year was derailed by an Achilles tear while working out with Deshaun Watson over the summer. Now he's back and has chance to potentially earn one of the last WR roster spots. I'm going to be watching him closely in the coming weeks.
3) There have been some predictions made about Maurice Hurst potentially ending up as a roster cutdown casualty. How likely is that to happen?
It's interesting because this team is extremely deep at defensive tackle after bringing most of last year's group back and making a few additions. With veteran Quinton Jefferson and rookie Mike Hall Jr. added to the mix it's likely we get a surprise cut from this group.
It is worth noting that Hurst was taking some first team reps back during spring workouts. Not that that can't change over the next month-plus. That likely gives us a glimpse of how the team feels about him right now. I'd anticipate Dalvin Tomlinson and Hall are virtual locks to make this team. I'd think Hurst is part of the 53 as well. I think the debate starts with Shelby Harris and Jefferson and guys further down the depth chart.
4) When will we find out who the primary offensive play caller will be?
I wouldn't anticipate an announcement coming down the moment camp opens or anything. Throughout the spring Kevin Stefanski has slow-played the decision while he and Ken Dorsey put their heads together to build the offense. The offseason program offered some initial opportunities to see some of it in action but training camp and the preseason allows for more in depth installation as they ramp up to the regular season.
I'd anticipate Stefanski seeing how things operate with both himself and Dorsey in preseason games before making a final decision. So to answer the question, it's probably a late camp announcement.