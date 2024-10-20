4 Interesting Wide Receiver Trades Browns Should Pursue
The Cleveland Browns are obviously sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, as evidenced by the fact that they have already jettisoned Amari Cooper.
But just because the Browns are sellers does not mean they can't make some shrewd additions.
After moving Cooper, Cleveland is in clear need of more weapons, which is why the Browns could be in the market for specific wide receivers between now and Nov. 5.
Let's examine four potential receivers Cleveland could target.
Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
The Treylon Burks era has not gone according to plan for the Titans.
Tennessee selected Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has offered minimal production, amassing a grand total of 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown since entering the league.
Burks has barely even played this season, logging four receptions on eight targets. He may earn more playing time if he Titans trade DeAndre Hopkins and/or Tyler Boyd, but it seems like he is in the doghouse for good.
Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit Burks, who is still under contract through 2025. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide out would represent a much-needed, big-bodied target for Deshaun Watson.
Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs
When the Chiefs drafted Skyy Moore in 2022, many envisioned him as a potential Tyreek Hill replacement.
Respectfully, Moore has not even come close to achieving those expectations. As a matter of fact, he hasn't even caught a single pass this season.
Moore posted 22 receptions during his rookie campaign and then 21 catches last year, recording just one touchdown in total.
There is an argument to be made that if Patrick Mahomes can't utilize Moore, then Watson certainly won't be able to get much out of the speedster, but he would be worth a gamble on a late-round pick.
Let's be real: the Browns are desperate.
John Metchie, Houston Texans
The Texans' receiving corps is absolutely loaded with talent, as Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are occupying the top three spots on the depth chart (although Collins is currently on IR).
Throw in the fact that tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon are also very viable options in the passing game, and you can see why John Metchie is the odd man out.
Metchie is a former second-round pick with considerable talent. He just hasn't really had the chance to show it after missing his rookie campaign in 2022 with leukemia and logging just 16 catches in rather limited playing time last year.
The 24-year-old is fast and is also a very good route runner, so he could potentially find a home on a receiver-needy team like Cleveland.
Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are just 1-4 this season, so they could look to unload some pieces between now and the trade deadline.
Could Tutu Atwell be on the move?
Atwell has been getting more run lately with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined, but once they return, he will again be behind the 8-ball.
The 25-year-old has caught 17 passes for 281 yards in 2024, and last season, he hauled in a respectable 39 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.
Atwell is the most accomplished wide out on this list (not that that's saying much) and has proven that he does have a place in the NFL.
The problem with Atwell is that unlike the other receivers mentioned above, he is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, so the Browns would have to risk trading a draft pick for a player who may ultimately walk.