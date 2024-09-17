4 Key Cleveland Browns Questions Heading Into Week 3
After an embarrassing start to the 2024 campaign, the Cleveland Browns bounced back in Week 2, hanging on for an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants awaits them next, in Week 3. Before it arrives, plenty of questions loom large. Let's get answers to four key Browns questions now.
1) Will David Njoku return from his ankle injury in Week 3?
Kevin Stefanski essentially said on Monday that it was too early to rule Njoku out for Cleveland's matchup with the Giants. After suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 he remains "week-to-week" according to the Browns' head man, but he's so vague with injury timelines, (think Deshaun Watson being "day-to-day" for several weeks last year after first injuring his shoulder) there's no telling how much time Njoku will actually miss.
That said, because the Browns didn't put him on the IR last week – as they did with a handful of other players – we can safely say he's likely back within the next 2 weeks. Otherwise he would have been given that same IR designation and missed four weeks.
2) For a second consecutive week Jack Conklin was questionable but did not play. When could he make his 2024 debut? What about Jedrick Wills?
Conklin is obviously closer than Wills, given the fact he was listed as questionable in each of the first two weeks while Wills was ruled out. After spending several weeks ramping up, it definitely feels like this could be the game where Conklin finally plays. Stefanski said "potentially" one or both could be ready this week, but what that means is anyone's guess.
Conklin is just a little over a year removed from suffering the knee injury that he's been rehabbing. Last week, veteran guard Joel Bitonio reminded everyone of that, adding that it was always going to take some time for him to be fully comfortable playing again. Still, he didn't start the season on the IR or anything, which would suggest the team envisioned him suiting up sometime in the first four weeks. Same with Wills.
3) Given how successful the Browns were running the football in Week 2, could that actually remain as the priority on offense?
It's interesting because bringing in Ken Dorsey was about building an offense around Deshaun Watson and throwing the football more. But so long as Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of this team I don't think the run game is going away by any means. As we saw in Week 2, the run game being effective as it was in Jacksonville made everything function better. I think it also goes a long way in helping Watson get comfortable early on in games.
This week in particular should present another golden opportunity to use the run game effectively. The Giants are in the bottom third of the NFL in terms of rushing yards allowed per game so far this season. Expect plenty more of those heavy formations with extra lineman, and Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman sharing reps on Sunday.
4) Amari Cooper has had a couple pivotal drops through the first two games. What's going on with him to start the season?
I don't necessarily think there's anything wrong with Cooper. He hasn't just forgotten how to catch the football or anything. That said, no one can really speak to where Cooper is at mentally, except himself. I'm sure being linked in those Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors last month, and the fact that he didn't get an extension from the team this offseason doesn't necessarily sit well with him. It's impossible to know how those types of things weigh on any player.
Cooper always keeps everything so professional, you'd think he wouldn't be bothered by off the field stuff. But he also tends to keep his true feelings pretty close to the vest so it's not like we really know on a day-to-day basis how he's feeling. Ultimately, I think he's just had a few unfortunate drops and it will get better. That said he certainly hasn't helped his cause entering the final year of his deal.