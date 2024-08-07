Are Browns Just Being Used As Leverage For Steelers, 49ers Trade?
In almost fitting fashion, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be part of a heated battle. This does not have to do with a hard-nosed matchup on the field. Instead, this is over San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The splitting of Aiyuk and the 49ers has been coming for a little while. The process has often felt like a rollercoaster of twists and turns in recent times.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly in the trade discussion, then out of the conversation. While the Steelers were out, the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were rumored to be the front runners. Now the Patriots are reportedly out and the Steelers are back in with the Browns.
As this whole saga plays out, the reality may be that the Cleveland Browns are just being used as leverage for a Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers trade for the talented receiver. San Francisco may not have liked Pittsburgh's initial offer and by having Cleveland in strong contention, that adds some fuel to the fire for Pittsburgh. Aiyuk also reportedly prefers going to the Steelers.
Cleveland may be able to offer more to the 49ers at the wide receiver position with Amari Cooper likely being part of trade conversations. In 2024, the difference a Cooper and Aiyuk trade would make may be marginal. As for the future, this would make all the sense in the world from a Cleveland perspective. Aiyuk has a high ceiling and is also quite a bit younger than Cooper. Offloading 30-year-old Cooper for 26-year-old Aiyuk would set Cleveland up for years at the wide receiver position. Aiyuk and Jerry Jeudy could form a potentially dangerous duo.
Despite being a trade that makes sense for the Browns, the Steelers are the team that more desperately needs Aiyuk in 2024. On the current depth chart, George Pickens is the clear No. 1 wide receiver. Behind him, that next wide receiver spot is still up for grabs in training camp. A safe assumption is that rookie Roman Wilson has to be in the conversation, but he is currently working to return from a recent ankle injury.
If the Steelers can get Aiyuk and pair him with Pickens, then the wide receiver room will be significantly improved for whichever quarterback is under center. Whether that be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, their chances for success would likely increase.
Although Andrew Berry is an aggressive GM and has made some major moves in the past few years for the Browns, I foresee the Browns giving up on this trade a bit sooner than Pittsburgh.
If the Browns pull off the trade, then that should be a very welcome surprise for Browns fans. In all actuality, everyone should be prepared for an Aiyuk to Pittsburgh done deal shortly. At minimum, Cleveland's involvement could certainly result in Pittsburgh giving up a larger haul to land the star wide receiver.