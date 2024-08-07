Browns Digest

Are Browns Just Being Used As Leverage For Steelers, 49ers Trade?

The Brandon Aiyuk trade rollercoaster just keeps on going and the Cleveland Browns have been a part of the discussion, recently. Will the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers strike a deal though?

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
In almost fitting fashion, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be part of a heated battle. This does not have to do with a hard-nosed matchup on the field. Instead, this is over San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The splitting of Aiyuk and the 49ers has been coming for a little while. The process has often felt like a rollercoaster of twists and turns in recent times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly in the trade discussion, then out of the conversation. While the Steelers were out, the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were rumored to be the front runners. Now the Patriots are reportedly out and the Steelers are back in with the Browns.

As this whole saga plays out, the reality may be that the Cleveland Browns are just being used as leverage for a Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers trade for the talented receiver. San Francisco may not have liked Pittsburgh's initial offer and by having Cleveland in strong contention, that adds some fuel to the fire for Pittsburgh. Aiyuk also reportedly prefers going to the Steelers.

Cleveland may be able to offer more to the 49ers at the wide receiver position with Amari Cooper likely being part of trade conversations. In 2024, the difference a Cooper and Aiyuk trade would make may be marginal. As for the future, this would make all the sense in the world from a Cleveland perspective. Aiyuk has a high ceiling and is also quite a bit younger than Cooper. Offloading 30-year-old Cooper for 26-year-old Aiyuk would set Cleveland up for years at the wide receiver position. Aiyuk and Jerry Jeudy could form a potentially dangerous duo.

Wide receiver runs with football.
Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) pulls him down from behind during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a trade that makes sense for the Browns, the Steelers are the team that more desperately needs Aiyuk in 2024. On the current depth chart, George Pickens is the clear No. 1 wide receiver. Behind him, that next wide receiver spot is still up for grabs in training camp. A safe assumption is that rookie Roman Wilson has to be in the conversation, but he is currently working to return from a recent ankle injury.

If the Steelers can get Aiyuk and pair him with Pickens, then the wide receiver room will be significantly improved for whichever quarterback is under center. Whether that be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, their chances for success would likely increase.

Although Andrew Berry is an aggressive GM and has made some major moves in the past few years for the Browns, I foresee the Browns giving up on this trade a bit sooner than Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver runs with football.
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

If the Browns pull off the trade, then that should be a very welcome surprise for Browns fans. In all actuality, everyone should be prepared for an Aiyuk to Pittsburgh done deal shortly. At minimum, Cleveland's involvement could certainly result in Pittsburgh giving up a larger haul to land the star wide receiver.

Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

