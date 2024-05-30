Browns Offense And Defense Working Together In OTA Number 6
The buzzword so far for the media in 2024 has been "choice route." Sure, the concept is a staple in a Ken Dorsey led offense but it is not as foreign as people may think. The concept is in every single offense and is used on a weekly basis by all 32 NFL teams.
However, as it is a staple of what Dorsey does, it was the topic of conversation again on Thursday after the Browns wrapped up practice number six of their 2024 OTAs. Jameis Winston was asked about how important it is to be on the same page with that specific route and as to be expected, his response did not disappoint.
"The choice route is one of those routes where you have to be on the same page," said Winston. "What we are doing now is developing that trust and I think that Coach Schwartz is doing an amazing job giving our receivers different looks so that they are actually having to read and react."
Of course, Jameis gives us the best answers to all of the questions that he gets asked but this one specifically caught my attention. This early on in the training camp season you often are exposed to just base concepts as the team installs what their system will be in the upcoming year. This year, however, the defense gets another crack at it with their coordinator from last year, so they get to start a few steps ahead.
While Coach Schwartz and the Browns' defense are still keen on installing and making sure their foundation is laid, they are also changing things up to disguise their looks. Both the quarterbacks and the receivers are getting tested every single rep. What an advantage it is for this offense to compete with the best defense in the NFL.
All year last year, the Browns leaned on their chemistry and closeness and it was the reason they were so successful. A lot factored into that but early on the 2024 season, this team is already working off each other and making each other better.
This is a great sign of things to come.