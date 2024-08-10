Browns QB Jameis Winston Leading Cleveland Against The Packers
There will be a new quarterback under center for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and his name is Jameis Winston.
Winston will get the start for the Browns in their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers before handing off duties to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley for the rest of the game.
Winston has seen it all in the NFL. The former No. 2 overall pick was tasked with taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise from the depths and back to relevancy. He only partially accomplished this task. The Bucs didn't make it back to relevancy thanks to wins, but rather because of the star power Winston has.
Winston is a player unlike any other. He oozes with positivity and is always trying to get the most out of his teammates. From the outside looking in, Winston seems like a guy that everyone should want to play with. he is the ultimate teammate and is always striving for more.
Winston's signing with Cleveland caught many off guard. He was very vocal about the fact that he wanted to find a starting role somewhere in the NFL so he would have a chance to go after a Lombardi Trophy,
Instead of chasing that, Winston joined Cleveland to serve as Deshaun Watson' back up. The duo of Watson and Winston has been special to watch, as the two have grown close together and push each other every day in practice.
Winston taking the reigns in first game of the preseason largely means nothing in the grand scheme of things, but those watching the Browns better buckle up right away. Once Jameis gets the football in his hands, you never know what's going to happen.