Cleveland Browns Could Pursue Trade For Former Pro Bowl Defender
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, but if there is one area in which the Browns could use some help, it's cornerback depth.
The triumvirate of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. is among the league's best, but beyond those three, things get a bit sticky.
Ward recently going into concussion protocol magnified this issue even further.
The good news for the Browns is that there is still some time between now and Week 1 to address this problem, and there is one potential trade candidate Cleveland can pursue: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.
Yes, Bradberry had an off year last season, but he was very solid for the Eagles during their run to the Super Bowl in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl with the New York Giants back in 2020.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has named Bradberry as someone who could potentially request a trade, citing the fact that Philadelphia added cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the NFL Draft.
Bradberry's playing time in Philly will almost certainly decrease this season, which could open the door for the Browns to swing a deal for the veteran.
The cost would be very minimal. Bradberry is under contract through 2025, so the Eagles would probably be willing to let him go for a late-round draft pick. He is also earning just $1.2 million in base salary this year and a tick under $1.3 million next season, so he wouldn't affect Cleveland's salary cap situation all that much.
Bradberry is durable, and he is two seasons removed from being a Second-Team All-Pro. He just turned 31 years old, so it's not like he's ancient, either.
If the Browns want to add an experienced veteran to their secondary in order to provide some insurance, Bradberry would be represent a decent route to go.