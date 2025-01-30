Browns' Frustrating Pro Bowl Weapon is Obvious Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to make some adjustments to their roster this offseason. That doesn't mean they should go scorched earth and trade Myles Garrett, but they do need to do something for 2025.
The Browns have quite a few notable trade candidates on their roster, but perhaps none are more obvious than tight end David Njoku.
Njoku is coming off of a very disappointing 2024 campaign in which he caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged a meager 7.9 yards per catch and was not even close to as explosive as he was in 2023.
Yes, we have seen Njoku be a terrific weapon before, like when he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance last year.
However, the 28-year-old is far too inconsistent—and much too injury-prone—for the Browns to commit to long term, and with Njoku having just one year remaining on his deal, it may be time for Cleveland to cut ties with the former first-round pick.
There are plenty of teams around the NFL who could use a solid tight end, so Njoku would absolutely have his fair share of interested parties.
Now, the Browns probably wouldn't get back a whole lot for Njoku, as he isn't elite, and he comes with a cap number of $11.4 million for 2025.
That isn't an excessive amount of money, but it may be a bit rich for some clubs who are not exactly enamored with Njoku's erratic production.
Still, Cleveland should be able to find a taker, and it may be able to nab something like a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for the Notre Dame product.
It's time for the Browns to move Njoku now before it's too late.