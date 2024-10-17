The Cleveland Browns Must Consider Trading This Star Player
After a shocking 1-5 start to the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns have gradually shifted the team's outlook for the rest of the year.
This began with general manager Andrew Berry trading veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. With the team already proving to move off of key players, the Browns must consider trading Za'Darius Smith.
The 32-year-old defensive end has been a vital piece to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit, tallying 8.5 sacks and 43 tackles in 22 games with the Browns. He has been the perfect pass rusher alongside star Myles Garrett, generating pressure when opposing teams try to focus on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Defensive ends have been a primary need for many title-contending teams. The Detroit Lions saw star rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffer a fractured tibia in Week 6's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Another team that could be interested in Smith would be the Atlanta Falcons, who lack a true pass rusher outside of Matthew Judon.
Smith is on his final year of his contract, but still has around $18.2 million left over three voided-years on his contract. Depending on how much money the Browns are willing to eat will determine the return for Smith.
Outside of both Garrett and Smith, Cleveland's roster features multiple young defensive ends that could fill the void in a potential trade scenario. 2023 fourth-round draft pick Isaiah McGuire is slowly blossoming into a productive defensive end, while Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright have both shown to be solid rotational pieces.