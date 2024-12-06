Cleveland Browns Must Explore This Major Trade
The Cleveland Browns made one move at the NFL trade deadline, sending edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
Did they miss the boat not making any other moves?
Perhaps, but the Browns will still have an opportunity to make other trades during the upcoming offseason, and one deal they must consider involves tight end David Njoku.
Njoku was viewed by some as a sleeper candidate at the deadline, but Cleveland opted to hold on to him. But could the Browns revisit trade discussions in the spring?
The 28-year-old has one year left on his deal after this season, and let's be honest: Njoku has been an overall disappointment in Cleveland.
Yes, he snared two touchdown grabs last weekend, but overall this season, Njoku has logged 49 catches for 397 yards and four scores. That is a major step down from his breakout 2023 campaign when he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards while reaching the end zone six times.
Njoku, who played his collegiate football at the University of Miami, was selected by the Browns with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has had an up and down career, and while he has certainly shown flashes of brilliance, it has not been nearly enough. Or at least not what was expected of Njoku when he first entered the league.
Cleveland could opt to trade Njoku in March and then select a tight end in the NFL Draft in April. Njoku probably wouldn't fetch a gigantic return, but the Browns would be better off recouping some value for him now before potentially losing him for nothing in 2026.
Njoku would absolutely garner some interest on the trade market, so Cleveland should, at the very least, gauge the winds and see what it can acquire for him in the offseason.