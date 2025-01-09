Browns, Patriots Could Hook Up for Enticing QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns are entering the offseason with a myriad of needs, but one need reigns supreme: the need for a quarterback.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they can always just draft a quarterback and call it a day.
However, there has been some speculation that Cleveland could potentially look for a signal-caller either via free agency or trade and then trade its first-round pick in order to acquire more assets.
If the Browns go that route, the New England Patriots have a very interesting possible trade candidate for them: Joe Milton.
The Patriots selected Milton in the seventh round of the NFL Draft last spring, which raised some eyebrows considering they picked Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.
Milton actually got the chance to showcase his talent in New England's regular-season finale and did not disappoint, going 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown while also punching in a rushing score.
Obviously, it was just one game, but the 24-year-old also displayed obvious skill during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers.
At 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Milton is clearly an impressive physical specimen who has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton and Anthony Richardson in that regard.
He has a cannon for an arm, and while he isn't exactly Lamar Jackson, he at least possesses enough athleticism to get out of the pocket and make plays.
Could Cleveland weigh the idea of trading for Milton?
The Browns could end up adding a veteran quarterback such as Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers, in which case swinging a deal for Milton would not be a bad move.
Of course, this is only assuming Cleveland decides to pass on a quarterback in the draft, which, while risky, is actually not entirely outlandish given Myles Garrett's concern about a rebuild.
If the Browns do decide to take the road less traveled, placing a call to the Patriots about Milton would actually be a very shrewd move.