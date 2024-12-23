Cleveland Browns May Need to Make Painful Decision
The Cleveland Browns lost in embarrassing fashion once again on Sunday, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 24-6.
The loss dropped the Browns to just 3-12 on the season, further burying them in the mud of what has been an absolutely dreadful 2024 campaign.
So where does Cleveland go from here?
The Browns don't have an answer at quarterback. They need a running back. They need more weapons. They need offensive line help.
Heck, they even need help defensively after boasting the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season.
How do they get it?
Well, it's obviously going to be a journey. That's for sure. These things don't happen overnight, but in order for Cleveland to expedite the process, it may need to make a very painful decision.
Garrett is far and away the best asset the Browns have. He is a legitimate superstar, as he displayed against the Bengals when he registered his 12th sack of the season.
But he is clearly frustrated with where things are headed. He said as much in the lead up to Week 16. He is tired of losing, and Cleveland does not have a quick path to contention.
The Browns have a miserable financial situation. They don't have a whole lot of young talent. They'll have to rely on hitting big in the NFL Draft, which means they will need as many picks as possible.
And how can Cleveland achieve that? By accepting a godfather offer for Garrett, who would probably be able to fetch the team multiple first-round picks. And if not more than one, than at least a single first-rounder, and impressive young player and substantial draft capital overall.
Garrett is already 29 years old. He is in his prime right now. But he'll be 30 by next December. Will he still be a genuinely elite pass rusher once the Browns are legitimately ready to win?
It's a question that Cleveland's front office must ask itself heading into the offseason, and we also can't rule out the possibility that Garrett himself may ultimately want out when it's all said and done.
This won't be anyone's favorite decision, but it's something that the Browns will absolutely have to consider after such a crushing season.