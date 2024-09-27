Cleveland Browns' Players To Watch For The 2025 NFL Draft: Week 5
It's never too early to talk about some of the players Cleveland Browns fans should watch for in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's this week's edition of prospect to watch for in college football.
Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT, Texas) vs. Mississippi State
With all the injuries surrounding the Browns’ offensive line, it’s likely that general manager Andrew Berry’s first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is an offensive tackle.
Kelvin Banks Jr. would be the perfect selection for a team that has been plagued with the injury bug. Former 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills will become free agent this coming offseason, barring in re-signing, so Banks could fill the void at LT.
Banks has only allowed one quarterback pressure this season throughout four games. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle will be a player to watch every week for Browns fans.
Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama) vs. Georgia
Is it time to watch quarterbacks again?
I believe that this year's draft class is the perfect opportunity for Cleveland to take a quarterback, as many analysts have spoken about how weak this group of passers are compared to years prior. Alabama dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe is an intriguing prospect, as he has displayed his ability to throw the deep ball while being able to use his legs in the run game.
This week, Milroe is set to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. If the dynamic playmaker excels against head coach Kirby Smart's stout defense, he could potentially sneak into first-round consideration.
Howard Cross III (IDL, Notre Dame) vs. Louisville
Looking at some late-round names, Notre Dame's Howard Cross III is a name to monitor this week when the Fighting Irish take on Louisville.
Cross has been widely considered a late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect, and could be a depth piece for the Browns in 2025. The veteran defensive tackle has already claimed two sacks this season and has proven to be a threat in the pass game.
Donovan Jackson (IOL, Ohio State) vs. Michigan State
Cleveland's offensive line issues have also come within the interior of the line.
Luckily, the answer could be two hours away in Ohio State's Donovan Jackson. The senior guard faired well in his first game this season after missing time due to an injury. The Browns selected former Michigan guard Zak Zinter with pick 85 last year, so a combination of Zinter and Jackson for the future would be ideal for a team struggling in the trenches.
Evan Stewart (WR, Oregon) vs. UCLA
Planning on staying up late this Saturday? Great!
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart will be taking on a rough UCLA defense this week at 11:00 pm. Stewart was highly-rated coming out of high school, and eventually transferred from Texas A&M after the firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher. The junior wideout has 11 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown so far this season.
With the Browns possibly focusing on offensive line in Round 1, Stewart could be an option on Day 2 and slide into a WR2 role for Cleveland if Amari Cooper tests free agency.